Waterford has elected four new select board members — including its first woman to ever serve on the board.
Gary Allard, Mike Barrett, Rob Begin and Marcia Martel were elected to the board at Town Meeting on Tuesday evening after voters unanimously approved an article adding two seats to the board.
Around 150 people turned out for the meeting at Waterford School, with all parking spaces full and cars lining each side of the drive.
Allard, a longtime former select board member who did not run again in 2021, unanimously won a three-year seat on the board.
Barrett, Waterford’s volunteer technology expert and the chair of the Planning Commission, was elected by 118 ballot votes to Antonia “Toni” Morris’ 27 votes to complete a term on the select board through 2024. Barrett resigned his Planning Commission post with his select board election.
Rob Begin, a former school board member and lifelong town resident, was elected to a one-year term.
Marcia Martel, state representative for Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford, also won a one-year term on the board. She is the first woman to serve on the select board.
A fifth select board member will be appointed at the re-formed board’s first meeting, as former board chair Fred Saar resigned on Friday, April 1. The appointed board member will serve through Town Meeting 2023.
