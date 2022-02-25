The three-member Waterford select board could soon become a five-member board.
Kathy Goslant, an outspoken town resident and frequent meeting attendee since late last year, brought up the idea during the Citizen’s Concerns section of the special select board meeting held on Monday evening, Feb. 21.
“I want to revisit something that I brought up quite a few meetings ago,” she said. “That is: increasing the select board from three members to five members.”
Earlier in Monday’s meeting, two interim board members were appointed to serve until town meeting and a budget was finally been approved to go before voters.
Goslant proposed that the five-member option be voted upon at town meeting — currently scheduled to be held in-person at the Waterford School gym on April 5 at 5 p.m.
“I think that the reason to increase it would be to have more diverse opinions on the board, to have people that don’t all think alike and therefore create what we’ve seen in the last couple months … people accusing Fred [Saar, board chair] of running the whole town or, you know, people ganging up on one another,” she explained.
Goslant said that when her dad was a selectman — back in the 70s — he felt like he was ganged up on by the other two members and it was one of the reasons he stopped being on the board.
“Also, I think that if we had five, job duties could be spread out further,” she added. “I’d like to see some people on the board who have some knowledge of Robert’s Rules … because I think the meetings have gotten out of hand at times. And, I don’t know if people realize it or not, but just because we’re sitting in on a board meeting … we really don’t have a say. We can voice our concerns, but we don’t have a say.”
“If we had five members on the board, there’d be more people that you could talk to … you’d probably get at least one of them who shared your opinion and would advocate even if the others didn’t,” Goslant said.
Maurice Chaloux, longtime Waterford town moderator and an interim select board member, said that he had checked with both the Secretary of State and the Vermont League of Cities in Towns to see if this could be done, and how.
“All that needs to be done is the selectmen need to put it on the warning as a ballot item and it would be the first item on the warning,” Chaloux said, explaining that subsequent items on the warning would ask to elect a select board member for each of the additional two seats (which could be one-year or two-year terms).
“When I was on the board in St. Johnsbury, we had five [members] and three of them were three-year terms and two were one-year terms,” he said. “That’s the same thing that Danville has right now; Danville has five selectmen with three that are three-year terms and two one-year terms. So, theoretically, you can change the majority on the select board in a year because you’ve got one of the three-year terms running for re-election or election and then you’ve got two one-year terms … so you’re electing three new people every year — which may be a good thing.”
Chaloux then asked to hear other opinions on the matter.
“When I was on the school board, that was a five-person board,” Ron Gray, the other interim select board member, said. “I thought it worked well and, well, until tonight, I’d never been on a three-person board. But I would share Kathy’s feelings that I think it could bring in more diverse opinions.”
Chaloux motioned that an article be put on the warning for town meeting to elect two additional select board members for one-year terms. Gray seconded the motion, and it was approved by the board.
In response to a question from the audience, Chaloux said that he believed there were enough candidates to run for the now-four select board seats to be voted upon.
“I can’t promise that, but I think we do [have enough candidates,]” he said. “Toni [Morris, candidate for select board] is shaking her head right there.”
“[Five seats] puts my odds up there!” Morris chuckled, to which the audience and select board burst out laughing.
Currently, the announced candidates for the Waterford select board’s four open seats are Gary Allard (former longtime select board member), Duby Thompson, Antonia “Toni” Morris (who announced her candidacy on Monday evening) and Mike Barrett (chair of the planning board and the town’s volunteer technical expert, whose candidacy was also announced on Monday evening). Saar’s three-year seat currently expires in 2023.
