Waterford Woman Convicted Of Higgins Hill Assault

In this file photo from Sept. 26, 2018, Court Officer Robert Clark, of the Caledonia County Sheriffs’s Department, takes defendant Andrea Kenney into custody at the Caledonia County Court House.

A Waterford woman has been convicted of punching a drinking buddy in the face two years ago.

Andrea Kenney, 52, pleaded no contest in Caledonia County Superior Court to two counts of domestic assault and guilty to violating conditions of release in exchange for a sentence of 12 to 18 months, all suspended except for 39 days that she has already served.

