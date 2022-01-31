A Waterford woman accused of embezzling almost $250,000 from her St. Johnsbury employer pleaded not guilty to four counts of felony embezzlement in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

Lisa Goodell, 52, who appeared in court remotely, was then released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.

Goodell is now prohibited by the court from leaving the State of Vermont for more than 24 hours without prior notification to the court through her attorney and approval from the court.

Caledonia Superior Court

According to court documents, Goodell is accused of stealing a total of $242,083.12 starting in 2019 while she worked as a bookkeeper for “Classic Designs by Matthew Burak” and a second company owned by Burak operating under the name “MCB Leasing.”

Goodell was fired in Sept. of 2021.

Police said that after Goodell’s termination, Matthew Burak and his general manager reported she had been writing checks to herself that appeared in the company QuickBooks program as ‘Owner’s draw’ or company checks being written to UPS or FedEx.

Goodell told police she was trying to keep her personal bank accounts afloat and supporting her two adult sons - one of which who had a $2,000 a day drug habit. Goodell is the wife of retired Vermont State Police Maj. Walter Goodell.

There is no indication in the documents that Maj. Goodell knew anything about the alleged crimes his wife is accused of committing.

Lisa Goodell, who is represented by St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh, faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.

