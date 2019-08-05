St. Johnsbury Police report that on July 30 at about 11:30 p.m., Jennifer Williams, 20, of Waterford, was found lying behind her vehicle after she had driven through a cable and pulled out the steel poles holding the cable at Aubuchon’s Hardware parking lot at night.
Upon further investigation, Williams was arrested for DUI Drugs and is due in Caledonia Superior Court on Oc. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.