WaterfordTown May Use ARPA Funds To Accelerate Broadband Roll-out

If the proposed spur lines are completed, over 90 percent of Waterford homes would have fast fiber service. That includes 210 that already have cable connections.
Shute said NEK Broadband is seeking local funds as a way to help pay for the estimated $175 million project.
While grant funds are expected to cover approximately 60 percent of project costs, NEK Broadband must still find another $75 million.
For that reason, they are asking communities to contribute funds towards the construction of spur lines and “middle- and last mile” connections.
If Waterford agrees to the $110,800 request, the state would provide matching funds, and the estimated $3.3 million spur lines could be completed and activated by next spring.
More than a dozen other communities have approved NEK Broadband funding requests to expedite the construction of middle- and last-mile connections off of the backbone. That includes Hardwick ($139,000), Ryegate ($76,000), Groton (appx. $45,000), Walden ($40,000) and Peacham ($30,000).
While Waterford could wait for the spur lines to be built without using ARPA funds, it might be a long wait.
By paying now, Select Board member Mike Barrett said, “We’re going to make a lot of people happier, faster.”
