Waumbek For Sale, Town Expresses Interest
Buy Now

The snow-covered Presidential Range serves as a backdrop for dormant golf carts at the Waumbek Golf Course in Jefferson, N.H., in November, 2014. (File photo)

JEFFERSON — The former Waumbek Golf Course is for sale.

Following months of rumors, the 370-acre property is on the market for $1.3 million.

Recommended for you

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments