Waumbek For Sale, Town Expresses Interest

JEFFERSON — The former Waumbek Golf Course is for sale.
Following months of rumors, the 370-acre property is on the market for $1.3 million.
The property consists of five lots and is being marketed as vacant land, raising the possibility it could be used for housing.
The listing published Wednesday on Redfin.com states, “Rarely does a property of this size with breathtaking Presidential Mountain Range views become available.”
Members of a community Facebook page, some of them worried about over-development, have already suggested that the town try and buy the property.
The Select Board appears ready to discuss the matter at a future meeting. They meet next on Aug. 22.
Select Board Chair Kevin Meehan said, “It’s something we might investigate, to see what it might entail.”
Board member Norman Brown agreed, “I think it makes sense for the town to at least explore the idea.”
If the town owned the property, it could control how the centrally located parcel was developed, divided and used.
Brown reasoned “it would be in the town’s best interests to provide direction for how the property is developed in the future” but added that “It would be a community decision.”
It appears increasingly unlikely that the property will remain a golf course.
The golf carts were sold on Aug. 5 and the ownership has ceased all lawn mowing activities, according to recently appointed Select Board member Terri Larcomb, who spoke with the course owner’s daughter.
It is unclear if potential buyers have already stepped forward or if the property could be sold piecemeal.
The property owners could not be reached for comment.
The Waumbek Golf Club is billed as New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole golf course.
The original nine-hole course was designed and opened by Scottish golf professional Willie Norton in 1895 and was expanded to 18 holes by America’s first homegrown golf professional, Arthur Fenn, in 1898.
Measuring 6,128 yards from the blue tees, the course was located alongside the 500-room Grand Waumbek Hotel which burned down in 1928.
Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains Presidential Range, it was taken over by Tom Friel and his family in the late 1990s.
In April, Friel’s daughter announced that the course would not open because Tom was sick (and is reportedly in hospice), the course manager had stepped down, and staff positions could not be filled due to a labor shortage.
The property was listed for sale after months of speculation.
“It’s been a long summer of rumors,” said Meehan, the Select Board chair. “In a way, it’s bittersweet to finally know what’s happening. There will be a new owner and maybe a new direction, and I’m not sure I’ll be happy about that new direction. But everything changes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.