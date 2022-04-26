JEFFERSON — The Waumbek Golf Club will not open this year.
A course representative on Monday confirmed that the historic and scenic golf course will remain closed for the season.
Plans are to maintain Waumbek over the summer with hopes of re-opening it in 2023.
The course is being mothballed for a combination of reasons that include a lack of management and staffing.
Spokesperson Zephi Friel said the WGC owner (her father, Tom) is dealing with unspecified health issues, and the course manager of the past two years, PGA professional Joe Benevento, could not find housing and withdrew on short notice two weeks ago. A new manager could not be found.
With no one to run the course, and a labor shortage caused by the pandemic, Friel’s family pulled the plug.
“It was a difficult decision,” she said.
Selectman Norman Brown said the outcome was sad, but understandable.
“With labor issues and supply chain issues, it’s tough for any business in this environment,” he said. “We would certainly like to see it open and flourishing, but it’s probably at a point right now where it’s not a possibility.”
Doug Shearer, a longtime Waumbek golfer, was surprised by the news.
Shearer — who runs the 48-member Wednesday men’s league — worried the shutdown could be permanent.
While WGC ownership plans to hire a groundskeeper to mow the greens “a few times a week,” Shearer questioned how extensive the upkeep would be.
He said, “Maintaining the course, and not letting it go to pasture, is the biggest concern I have.”
To keep the gang together, Shearer moved the men’s league to Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem for the summer.
He said league members will miss the convenience, unique course layout, and panoramic mountain views of the Waumbek.
He questioned the decision to close a golf course during COVID-19 when people have flocked to outdoor recreation, including golf.
“Golf is still making a pretty good comeback since the pandemic. It’s a great way to be outside and do things safely. It’s as popular now as it’s ever been. That’s why I was shocked that they’re closing up,” he said.
The Waumbek Golf Club is billed as New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole golf course.
The original nine-hole course was designed and opened by Scottish golf professional, Willie Norton in 1895 and was expanded to 18 holes by America’s first homegrown golf professional, Arthur Fenn, in 1898.
Measuring 6,128 yards from the blue tees, the course was located alongside the 500-room Grand Waumbek Hotel which burned down in 1928.
Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains Presidential Range, it was taken over by Friel’s family in the late 1990s.
Despite rumors, Friel said the golf course has not been sold and is not listed for sale.
Three prospective buyers have cold-called the family, she said, but two didn’t make an offer and the other made “a ridiculous offer” that was rejected.
It’s unclear what the Friels would consider a fair offer for the course, which consists of four properties totaling 170 acres with a combined assessed value of $695,000.
However, Shearer said, if the Waumbek is sold, he hoped the Friels would set a reasonable price and find a buyer who wants to maintain the golf course.
“If you have to sell it, put a realistic price on it and let if go, and the new owner will take the ball and run with it,” he said.
