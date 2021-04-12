Wave Of COVID Cases Impacts NCSU Schools

The wave of COVID-19 positive cases across Orleans County has impacted multiple schools in the North Country Supervisory Union.
Beginning in late March, cases involving staff and students have forced schools like North Country Union High School and the career center, Derby Elementary and Coventry Village School to shift to remote learning. Other schools took individual classrooms remote for a week.
In some cases, schools went remote, went back to normal operations, and then went remote again.
The slew of cases prompted John Castle, superintendent of NCSU, to post an encouraging note to families of NCSU students last week on the system’s Facebook page.
“I know the news of additional positive cases at NCUHS/NCCC is a cause for concern,” Castle wrote.
“We are following the Vermont Department of Health guidelines and feel confident we will navigate this process successfully together.
“I appreciate that NCUHS/NCCC continues to do such a great job implementing all the necessary procedures to limit transmission of the virus. We encourage families to remain vigilant in your efforts. We will continue to monitor things closely and consider moving to remote learning if deemed necessary.”
By the end of last week, NCUHS Principal Chris Young and NCCC Director Eileen Illuzzi had something positive to share, even though it involved a report of another positive case.
“We have had some good news over the past three days regarding positive cases of COVID and close contacts. Since Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health has informed us of one positive student case, and there were no students who were identified as close contacts,” they wrote.
“While this could certainly change over the weekend and we understand that our county is still experiencing a relatively high number of cases, this is good news for going back to in-person instruction.
“So, beginning on Monday, April 12, we will return to the in-person, hybrid schedule.
“Thank you all for your patience, support, and understanding as we do our best to ensure that our school community remains safe while still providing our students with their educational services and opportunities.
“Your continued cooperation with ‘Masks on faces, six-foot spaces, uncrowded places’ will help us make sure we have as much in-person instruction as possible for the remainder of the year,” Young and Illuzzi said.
Schools that saw cases over the past three weeks included Brighton, Coventry, Derby, Jay-Westfield, Lowell, Newport Town, Newport City and the junior high.
The most recent case was at Newport City Elementary School, reported on Friday by Castle. Like some of the other cases, there was minimal risk of exposure to others, therefore no class went remote.
“Given the level of cases in our community, and recent cases at schools, we remind families of the importance to maintain all practices to limit the transmission of the virus,” Castle wrote.
