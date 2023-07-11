A sign noting road closure due to high water is on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The elevated Passumpsic River flowed over the road near the Passumpic Bank, and emergency officials decided it was unsafe to allow vehicles to pass through there. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — While emergency crews scrambled to keep up with flooding issues in many parts of the state, St. Johnsbury was spared significant impact from the weather.
The Passumpsic River flowing parallel to Route 5 in town rose high along its banks and spilled over across the road near Passumpsic Bank. It’s a usual spot for a flooded roadway at times of significant rainfall or spring snowmelt. The water on Tuesday reached a depth on the road between the bank and the turn to Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet deemed unsafe for passage by officials. The sign on the south side of the high water was placed in the road near Pizza Hut. Morrison’s Feed Bag, which is accessed from Memorial Drive from the same road as the bank, had a sign near the high water sign, advising customers that the store was still open.
By the afternoon, one lane had been open to vehicular traffic.
Parallel to Memorial Drive on the other side of the river is Fenton Road, which also was closed because of the overflowing river.
The only other St. Johnsbury road impacted, said Anthony Skelton, director of St. Johnsbury Dispatch, was Goss Hollow Road in the area of Ski Tow Road.
During the Memorial Drive road closure, the St. Johnsbury Fire Department stationed an engine and crew at the CALEX Ambulance headquarters on Hospital Drive. It’s a plan that the department worked out with CALEX whenever Memorial Drive is closed. It allows for firefighters to get to emergencies north of town by quickly accessing Breezy Hill Road.
