ST. JOHNSBURY — While emergency crews scrambled to keep up with flooding issues in many parts of the state, St. Johnsbury was spared significant impact from the weather.

The Passumpsic River flowing parallel to Route 5 in town rose high along its banks and spilled over across the road near Passumpsic Bank. It’s a usual spot for a flooded roadway at times of significant rainfall or spring snowmelt. The water on Tuesday reached a depth on the road between the bank and the turn to Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet deemed unsafe for passage by officials. The sign on the south side of the high water was placed in the road near Pizza Hut. Morrison’s Feed Bag, which is accessed from Memorial Drive from the same road as the bank, had a sign near the high water sign, advising customers that the store was still open.

