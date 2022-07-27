WEDC Takes First Step In Developing 72-Acre Parcel

WHITEFIELD — The Whitefield Economic Development Corp. is taking first steps to develop a 72-acre property in the industrial park.
They have hired Horizons Engineering of Littleton to perform a preliminary engineering report for the site.
WEDC President Katy Kopp called the property a key to the town’s economic development efforts moving forward.
“It’s a really important piece of land,” she said.
Horizons Engineers is expected to complete work on the preliminary engineering report by the end of the year.
The report will create a blueprint for site development. Horizons will design road and utility infrastructure and suggest how the site can be carved up into building lots.
As part of the process, the firm will map wetlands locations and gather input from local officials.
Cathy Conway of Horizons Engineering said there would be “conversations with the WEDC and others about what might make sense for the community, and for the property.”
The Select Board has voiced strong approval for the $30,000 preliminary engineering report, and the continued development of the industrial park.
They voted 3-0 on Monday to raise the town’s contribution to the report costs, from $10,000 to $14,600, to offset an unanticipated price increase over the original estimate.
The extra funds were taken from a capital reserve account, intended for grant match opportunities.
Board member John Tholl said that spending a little more to support industrial park development was a worthwhile investment, “Getting that area taken care of is important.”
The remaining cost of the preliminary engineering report will be covered by WEDC ($10,000) and the Northern Community Investment Corp. ($5,000, made possible by a grant from USDA-Rural Development).
Kopp said the preliminary engineering report was the first step in a multi-step process to develop the large commercial property.
If plans move forward, WEDC will seek to balance conservation and development.
Kopp called the 72-acre site “a gorgeous piece of land” that abuts the Pondicherry Nature Reserve. There are no concrete plans for the property, she said, but the overall goal was to “get something in there that produces tax money and creates jobs.” It is conveniently located near White Mountains Regional Airport and Route 3.
Coming out of the pandemic, Kopp said the time was right for WEDC to pursue a major economic development initiative, increase the town’s tax base, and grow the local economy.
“Being president of the WEDC under COVID has been a challenge because it was like trying to run through quicksand,” Kopp said.
Now, she said, “The timing was right and it just makes sense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.