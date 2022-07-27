WEDC Takes First Step In Developing 72-Acre Parcel
Buy Now

Whitefield Town Offices #filephoto

WHITEFIELD — The Whitefield Economic Development Corp. is taking first steps to develop a 72-acre property in the industrial park.

They have hired Horizons Engineering of Littleton to perform a preliminary engineering report for the site.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments