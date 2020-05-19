Wedding Industry Takes Hit

It’s spring in northern New England.
Love is in the air. Unfortunately, so is coronavirus.
The pandemic has decimated the multi-million dollar wedding industry, as couples scrap ceremonies planned for the North Country and Northeast Kingdom.
Now the venues and vendors that depend on wedding business must brace themselves for a lean year.
“It’s a total loss,” said Christy Tomlinson, owner of the Alerin Barn in St. Johnsbury, which had nine of 15 weddings called off this season. Eight of them postponed to next year, one canceled. The remaining six are tentatively set for the fall. “Even of I do get in the six, the numbers don’t work. I have certain costs just to open the door.”
Last year Vermont and New Hampshire combined to host 15,000 weddings that pumped over $470 million into the Twin State economies and supported bartenders, caterers, DJs, florists, livery services, musicians, photographers, tent suppliers, and more.
This year those vendors will see a fraction of their anticipated income, said Lindsey Leichthammer, President of the Vermont Association of Wedding Processionals, which represents nearly 200 wedding related businesses.
“The economic impact of COVID has been crazy. Most of our members are reporting that they expect to retain between 10 to 20 percent of revenue for 2020,” Leichthammer said.
The average spend for weddings — including venue, caterer and other services — is approximately $29,000 in Vermont and $33,000 in New Hampshire and much of that money goes vendors who are self-employed or contractors.
Those funds will not trickle down to local, rural communities this year.
The Wicked Smart Horn Band, a popular wedding act for nearly a quarter century, lost 80 percent of its wedding bookings this season. Jackie Fox, whose business J. Harper Photography largely relies on weddings, had all 15 of her bookings fall through this season.
In most cases, their clients postponed to next year. That means vendors will have to spread one season’s worth of revenue over two years.
“Things are tight,” said Harper, a mother of two young children. She received some aid through the federal CARES Act, which has helped her and her husband to meet current expenses, but expressed concern about next year. “My worry lies is 2021, because we’re talking about somewhere upwards of $150,000 in revenue that I won’t be able to book because all of those Saturdays will be taken up by people that postponed [this year].”
Tent rental companies have been particularly impacted.
Abbott Rental in Littleton and Undercover Tents in Bradford have both lost half of their scheduled business this season.
Abbott, which normally hires 20 and runs four crews, will likely rely on less manpower this year, said owner Judy Abbott.
“It’s going to be tough for us. I have operating expenses, I have rent,” she said. “I need 20 events every weekend and that’s definitely not going to happen. It’s going to be a great loss for sure. We’re just going to have to tread water and wit until next year.”
In Vermont, some tent rental companies are in jeopardy, which could have far ranging effects on the industry, Leichthammer said.
“Some rental companies are really worried they’re not going to make it to 2021 unless there’s financial [aid],” she said, noting that many are family businesses that put deposits toward business an living expenses, which makes it hard for them to offer refunds. “They’re in a real difficult position where they hold the largest amount of overhead. They have warehouses, trucks, inventory and lots of employees.”
“If one of them goes out of business, the others won’t be able to pick up the slack. And if you can’t tent weddings, that means the rest of us won’t have jobs.”
In accordance with social distance guidelines, New Hampshire and Vermont currently limit gatherings to 10 people.
Meanwhile the average number of guests at a Vermont wedding is between 71 and 81.
Leichthammer, who serves on Vermont’s reopening committee for weddings and events, said it’s uncertain when state rules will be relaxed.
“I don’t know that we’ll see groups of 100 for September. We’ll be lucky if we do. But it won’t be 250,” she said.
Even if the rules are lifted, it’s unclear if people will have the appetite to attend large gatherings, even if additional amenities — like hand sanitizer and sneeze guards — are made available.
“The biggest issue is the fear,” said Tomlinson, the Alerin Barn owner. “People are afraid. When fear is an element. Then a lot of things that might have been possible aren’t anymore.”
Joe Peterson, who runs Chef Joe’s Catering in Franconia, had 42 weddings booked when the pandemic struck. So far, only one has canceled. He’s hopeful some will proceed as planned.
But if they don’t, he’s mentally prepared.
Two decades ago, he lived through another sudden and dramatic downturn in the wedding industry, in the aftermath of the Sept.11, 2001 terrorist attacks, when he was executive chef at the nearby Sunset Hill House.
“From September to January 1 is the strongest time of the year for people to set up their weddings, and it came to a complete halt,” he said. “We had to start from scratch. That was real tough.”
In the aftermath of 9/11 flights were grounded, tourism froze and occupancy at the Sunset Hill House dropped from 80 to 10 percent. Still, Peterson noted, the inn “scraped by” until the local economy bounced back.
The difference with coronavirus, he said, “This will be a lot longer.”
