Vermont’s wedding industry is asking for more help.
The Vermont Association of Wedding Professionals (VAWP) and the Vermont Lodging Association (VLA) are calling upon state officials to pump more funds into the next round of economic recovery grants.
In a virtual press conference on Monday, they said Gov. Phil Scott’s proposal — $50 million in new grants, with a cap of $150,000 per grant — fell short of an estimated $500 in unmet need.
“We still open our doors at a loss month-to-month,” said Brian Maggiato, owner of the Inn at Manchester.
Maggiato called for legislators to increase grant funding, raise the cap to $300,000, and change the funding formula to include 2021 losses.
He also called on the Senate appropriations committee to reject an amendment proposed by Sen. Michael Sirotkin (D-Chittenden), which would reduce grant funding to $40 million and split it between 2021 and 2022.
Members of the VAWP and VLA are scheduled to appear before the Senate economic development committee to make their case on Wednesday.
Explaining the need for more help, Maggiato said state-imposed restrictions during COVID-19 — on occupancy, gatherings and travel — have severely impacted wedding and hospitality businesses. They have struggled to generate revenue and build up cash reserves, which are necessary to survive seasonal slowdowns.
“The bleeding has not stopped,” he said.
In the meantime, venues and vendors are struggling to stay afloat.
Many have put off purchases and projects during the pandemic.
Josh Eckler, owner of Trailside Inn in Killington, implemented cost-cutting measures to offset an 85% decline in business during COVID.
“I have deferred mortgage payments, I didn’t pump my septic last year, I did a whole bunch of things that allowed me to save as much money as possible,” he said, noting that jobs put off in 2020 are now more expensive. “A lot of maintenance that would have cost me $4 last year is costing me $16 this year.”
Talena Companion, owner of Premiere Entertainment and Events, worried that deferred maintenance could impact the quality of Vermont’s wedding industry.
“Whether it’s a photographer with a camera that’s too old, or it’s a DJ with old speakers, those items need to be replaced and refreshed in order to provide a certain level of service that we’ve promised to our customers,” she said.
Another issue is the workforce.
When the wedding and hospitality industries shut down, many employees collected unemployment or looked for work elsewhere.
Now those industries face a staffing crunch, making it difficult to book new events and meet rising demand.
Perry Armstrong, the owner of Rain or Shine Tents, said his business is at 20% of normal staffing levels for this time of year. He said tent companies across the state were experiencing a similar issue, which is having a ripple effect on wedding and event planning in Vermont.
“We’re all turning away work because we’re unsure we’ll be able to find labor to produce events,” he said. “I’ve turned away a lot of work in September because I don’t feel I have the capacity, and I’m not taking deposits for 2022 due to labor capacity concerns.”
Vermont’s multi-million dollar wedding industry could take two years to recover.
Postponed weddings will displace new bookings in 2021 and 2022, and those postponed events will only deliver a fraction of the revenue because the deposits have already been made.
In addition, some weddings have been downsized due to COVID, making them less profitable.
That could further hamper the greater travel and tourism industry, which was down $700 million during the pandemic.
“We’ve been struggling since last March. The hospitality industry has been hit harder than other business sectors. The additional travel and gathering restrictions imposed over the last six months have only made things worse,” said Companion, adding, “Without a healthy hospitality sector, our tourism industry will suffer.”
