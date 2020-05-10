Catamount Arts has released three prompts for Week Four of the Kingdom COVID Chronicles project.
The free community-wide project invites Northeast Kingdom families and individuals of all ages to respond to three weekly prompts in a sketchbook they keep for a four-week period. Each household working on their own sketchbook in isolation is actually contributing to a collective record of the entire community’s pandemic experience.
Every week through May 15, Catamount Arts releases three prompts online and in newspapers. Kingdom COVID Chronicles participants can respond to the prompts in their sketchbooks however they’d like: writing, drawing, collaging, scrapbooking, or whatever they’re compelled to do. Responses can be as minimal or as detailed as participants wish, and prompts are simple enough for even small children to participate.
The three prompts for Week One were as follows: Who are you? Where are you? Who is with you? The three prompts for Week Two were: What did you do today? What do you have to eat? Attach or describe a souvenir from your week. The prompts for Week Three were: What can you see outside? What recently made you happy? What recently made you unhappy?
The final three prompts of the four-week project are: What do you miss? What has surprised you? What do you want people to know?
What do you miss? We’re now months into the pandemic, and no one’s life has gone unaffected. What do you miss from your pre-pandemic life? Do you miss school, baseball, physical contact? Maybe you miss sleep, privacy, or coffee and pie at Anthony’s Diner. Are you surprised by what you miss? Conversely, are there things you thought you would miss that you’ve hardly missed at all?
What has surprised you? Have you discovered a talent for jigsaw puzzles or that your dad can actually cook? Are you surprised at how busy you are even though you’re out of work, or by the generosity and resilience of your community? Maybe you’re unpleasantly surprised to find that you miss going to school or that your family can’t discuss politics without fighting. Or maybe you’re just surprised you enjoyed Post Malone’s tribute to Nirvana.
What do you want people to know? Here is your opportunity to say something, anything, that you’d like to share. Is there something you’ve learned from this experience or something new that’s been brought to your attention? Has something been on your mind that you haven’t heard anyone else address? Maybe you want your parents to know that you loved your social distancing birthday parade, or you want your friends to know you’re actually not okay. Now’s your chance to tell your students’ parents how much you care for their kids, or brag about the authentic Neapolitan pizza crust recipe you’ve perfected.
Kingdom COVID Chronicle participants are encouraged to share photos, videos, or excerpts of their sketchbooks online if they choose, but the project does not require it. You may share your work-in-progress on social media or email it to chronicles@catamountarts.org for possible inclusion on Catamount Arts’ social media pages. Participants are reminded not to share personal private data online.
Prompts do not need to be completed in order, and this week’s prompts do not have to be completed before next week’s prompts are released. Community members may register to participate in the Kingdom COVID Chronicles project at any time. Registration is free, though donations are welcome. For more information or to register to create your own Kingdom COVID Chronicle, visit www.catamountarts.org. Instructions for what to do with completed Kingdom COVID Chronicles sketchbooks are forthcoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.