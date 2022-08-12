Weekend Calendar Of Local Events

Saturday, August 13
Circus Smirkus (2022 Big Top Tour), The Circus Barn, Greensboro, 1 & 6 p.m., smirkus.org/about-big-top-tour/
Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Peacham Congregational Church, Peacham, all day, pamfest.com
Open Mic, 5-7 p.m., Kiwanis Pool, Barker Avenue, St. Johnsbury. Pool Party & Bake Sale, entry by donation.
Lunenburg Open Mic, Old Congregational Church, Lunenburg Common, 6 p.m., topofthecommon.org.
August West Festival (music), noon-5 p.m. Jay, on the green (next to Jay Country Store).
Guildhall NEK Fun Fly, 9 a.m., hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers R/C Club, GFF Field, Guildhall. Food concession opens noon. Info, paul.herman@myfairpoint.net or call 603-760-4762. Also Sunday.
Breakfast, Lake View Grange, W. Barnet, 8-10 a.m. Call Ann 802-684-3386) or Matt at (802-745-8176).
Lakou Mizik Haitian Roots Band, 6:30 p.m., outdoors at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro
Monster Truckz Extreme Tour, two shows, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Barton Fairgrounds
Renegade Monster Truck Tour (monster truck show), Lancaster (NH) Fairgrounds, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., renegademonstertrucks.com
Mac n Cheese Festival, noon-2 p.m., Lavender Farm, 2103 Herrick Rd., Derby. 802-323-3590, or email lavenderessentialsofvt@gmail.com
WREN Community Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2011 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H. wrenworks.org/events
The Addams Family Musical, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line, 7 p.m., borderlineplayers.org/
Jesus Christ Superstar, Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., weathervanenh.org
Burke Enduro World Series (mountain biking), Burke Mountain, East Burke, skiburke.com
Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com
North Country Chamber Players “Guitar Hero,” 7:30 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill, N.H. Special guest Pedro Joia.
Sherlock Holmes & the 1st Baker St. Irregular, 7 p.m., Old Church Theatre, Bradford Academy.
United Motorcyclists of Vermont, 36th annual Toy Run. NEK starting location, Gardner Park, Newport, 8 a.m. Benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Sunday, August 14
Old Stone House Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, Brownington. Theme “Modern Art Animates Historic Grounds.”
Guildhall NEK Fun Fly, 9 a.m., hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers R/C Club, GFF Field, Guildhall. Food concession opens noon. Info, paul.herman@myfairpoint.net or call 603-760-4762
Monster Truckz Extreme Tour, 2 p.m., Barton Fairgrounds
Hannah Wicklund (blues rock), 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, Parks Road, St. Johnsbury
Addams Family Musical, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line, 2 p.m., borderlineplayers.org/
Burke Enduro World Series (mountain biking), Burke Mountain, skiburke.com
Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour, The Circus Barn, Greensboro, 11 a.m. & 4 p.m., smirkus.org/about-big-top-tour/
Riding For Rene Motorcycle Ride In, to benefit a local family with cancer, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lancaster Fairgrounds 4-H barn
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus (political puppetry), Bread and Puppet Theater, Glover, sideshows at 2 p.m., circus at 3, pageant at 4:10, breadandpuppet.org
North Country Chamber Players Guitar Hero, 6 p.m., Mountain View Grand, Whitefield, N.H. Special guest, guitarist Pedro Joia
“Beavers: A Keystone Species” & their importance to the ecosystem. Presentation by Greensboro Conservation Commission & Vermont Wildlife Education Fund, 3-4 p.m., Highland Center For The Arts, Greensboro
Family Picnic, American Legion Post 20, noon, Ammonoosuc Valley Fish & Game Club, Rt. 112, Swiftwater NH. Corn hole tournament 12:45 p.m.
Sherlock Holmes & the 1st Baker St. Irregular, 3 p.m., Old Church Theatre, Bradford Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.