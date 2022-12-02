Weekend Events

Saturday, December 3
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad St., Lyndonville.
VT SUPPORTS Packing Event, 9 a.m., St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge 1343, 118 Western Ave.
St. J Distillery Prohibition Party, 7-10 p.m., 74 Eastern Ave. Dress in 1920s-30s attire, live period music, special 1920s Speakeasy-era refreshments. Tickets, https://checkout.square.site/buy/N6WFJE7SBOTEAS2E3S50YIGL
Christmas Drop & Shop, Union Baptist Church, Rt. 5, Waterford. Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register at ubcstj.org.
Holiday Swag Craft Event, 2 p.m., Lower Waterford Congregational Church, Rt. 18, Lower Waterford.
Pound Auction, 7 p.m., Lake View Grange Hall, West Barnet. Benefits St. Johnsbury Santa Fund. Call 603-653-3046 or email DevilsSister1308@gmail.com.
Holiday Shopping, at Jean Elizabeth, 4231 Shadow Lake Rd., Concord. Info, 802-695-2537.
VFW Craft & Vendor Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 204 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury. Benefits VFW Post 793 Auxiliary.
Holiday Craft Fair Pt. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Littleton Elks Lodge, 42 Main St. (Rt. 302).
Holiday Bazaar Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Email anniestreasures802@yahoo.com.
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sutton School, 95 Underpass Rd.
Open House, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sweetwater Studios, E. Burke. 802-535-5876.
5th Annual Wreath n Brew, noon-4 p.m., Red Barn Brewery, Danville, Rt. 2, Danville.
Gingerbread Bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gilman School, 2720 River Rd., Gilman. Homemade soup luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Top of the Common Committee, Lunenburg. Info, topofthecommon.org.
Wintermarket, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Over 50 crafters from around the region.
Holiday Festival & Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Honest to Goodness Farm, Maple Ridge Rd., W. Burke.
9th Annual Coventry Craft & Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Coventry Village School, Rt. 5, Irasburg.
Storytelling Event, 11 a.m., NorthWoods Stewardship Center, E. Charleston. With author Jim Arnosky.
Tree Lighting Dedication, 7 p.m., North Danville. In memory of Cheryl Linsley and Ollie Wolfson. Call 802-748-5751.
Tree Lighting & Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., Pomerleau Park, 70 Main St., Newport. Followed by Derby/Newport Light Up The Night parade. 802-334-6345, or email newportrecreation.org.
Evergreen Centerpiece Workshop, 10-11 a.m., MAC Center for the Arts, 158 Main St., Newport.
Holiday Magic Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Island Pond. Bonfire, holiday music, cocoa, cookies, Santa lights tree at 4 p.m.
North Country Chorus, 74th Annual Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Wells River Congregational Church, 76 Main St. North. Admission by donation.
Patrick Ross (concert), West Newbury Hall, 215 Tyler Farm Rd. Benefits Music Helps. Food 6:30, music 7 p.m.
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Landaff (NH) Town Hall. Sponsored by the Friends of Landaff. Call 603-638-5555, email abjb1969@gmail.com.
Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Orleans County Snowmobile Club, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport. Phone 802-274-4502, email orleanscountysnowmobilers@gmail.com.
Sunday, December 4
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
North Country Chorus, 74th Annual Holiday Concert, 3 p.m., South Church Hall, 1052 Main St., St. Johnsbury. Admission by donation.
UCC Building Rededication, 10-11 a.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury
Live Nativity Pageant, 6:30 p.m., Whitefield Common. Call 603-837-2469.
Mantra + Mala Workshop, noon-3 p.m., Cafe Lotti (2nd floor), E. Burke village. NakedEarthYoga.com.
Holiday Festival & Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Honest to Goodness Farm, Maple Ridge Rd., W. Burke.
Holiday Tea Celebration, 1-4 p.m., Peacham Library.
Memory Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Glover Community Church.
Northsong (chorale music), 4 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St., Newport.
Coig (band), 7 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, NH. Cape Breton Christmas concert.
Tuesday, December 6
Artist As Entrepreneur Workshop, 5 p.m., Tillotson Center, Colebrook NH. Email lpkline43@gmail.com or call 901-230-3452.
Wednesday, December 7
Changing Times: Reconciliation Or Retribution, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With Rev. Dr. Arnold Isidore Thomas of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Jericho. Part of First Wednesdays series. Call 802-748-8291.
Kekla Magoon, National Book Award finalist, discusses her most recent nonfiction book, & the importance of reading as a tool for social change, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. Part of First Wednesdays series. Call 802-334-7902.
Thursday, December 8
Soweto Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., Fuller Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury. Thrilling singers, dazzling music.
