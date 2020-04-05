This weekend saw a significant jump in the number of identified cases in both Vermont and New Hampshire.

In Vermont, health officials announced an increase of 70 cases on Saturday and 52 cases on Sunday. The statewide total now stands at 512, as of Sunday afternoon, with 22 deaths - five of which were announced this weekend. There are 29 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and an additional 44 patients under investigation for COVID-19.

