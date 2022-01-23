Several North Country crashes resulted in injuries in recent days.
At about 3 p.m. Friday, Fish and Game Conservation officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on Primary Trail 139 off River Road in Pittsburg involving a 62-year-old female operator who had crashed into a tree. An emergency response was initiated by Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS and a Conservation officer.
The victim, identified as Susan Stober, 62, of West Roxbury, Mass., had been operating a rental snowmobile when she lost control of the machine and ended up crashing into a tree. Stober suffered an unknown leg injury and was transported to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of her injuries.
Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate that inattention and not excessive speed was the primary contributing factor in this crash.
On Saturday there were three crashes in Coos County with the third crash occurring on Primary Trail 127 at about 3:30 p.m. Amale operator, identified as Ronald Mailloux, 62, of Nashua, N.H., drove off the trail, striking a tree. It appears that Mailloux got too close to the edge of the trail when his ski got pulled into the soft snow, causing him to lose control and forced him into a tree. The snowmobile sustained minor damage in the crash, but Mailloux suffered, what is considered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
EMS personnel from Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS responded to the scene and extracted Mailloux, utilizing a rescue OHRV (Off Highway Recreational Vehicle), and transferred him to an awaiting ambulance where he was transported to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of his injuries.
Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in these crashes. Inexperience and inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.