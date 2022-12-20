FRANCONIA — One week ago, Town Administrator Kim Cowles resigned.
Now, she’s back on board.
With matching 2-1 votes on Monday, the Select Board refused to accept Cowles’ resignation, then agreed to meet her salary demands to remain as Town Administrator.
It stems from discussions last month, where the Select Board and Cowles agreed to shift the Town Administrator position from part-time to full-time due to workload. Cowles was their first choice to fill the position.
However, Cowles submitted her resignation on Dec. 12 when the Select Board declined to support her requested $77,000 salary, the same amount she currently makes in dual roles as part-time Town Administrator and part-time Parks and Recreation Director.
Seven days later, board members Eric Meth and Dan Walker had second thoughts and agreed to Cowles’ terms, minus $6,000 in proposed step increases. Chair Jill Brewer cast the dissenting vote, citing taxpayer concerns.
“I’m happy to have the support of two-thirds of the Select Board. I was hoping for full support but I definitely respect [Brewer’s] opinion, and it’s good to have a well-rounded board that looks at all avenues,” Cowles said.
A Franconia resident for nearly 50 years, Cowles looks forward to continuing in her role.
“It means a lot because I raised my kids here, I owned the [Franconia Sports Shop] on Main Street for 18 years, and I worked for the town the last 15 years. I feel very vested in the town and I take a lot of pride in it,” she said.
DIFFICULT DECISION
Walker, who originally voted against Cowles’ salary proposal, changed his mind after a week of reflection and constituent feedback.
The swing vote, he felt Cowles’ worth to the town outweighed the financial impacts. He said that her know-how and relationships — cultivated during five decades of living in Franconia — have created savings to offset her pay.
“I look back at the projects this past year and the things she gets done through her connections. I definitely feel there’s a value there,” Walker said.
More importantly, he believed that Cowles would provide long-term stability to town administration and end a cycle of “employee churn.”
“I wrestled with it for a week,” Walker said. “What it comes down to for me, I believe that we would always be a stepping stone for anyone we hired. We’d be a stop along the way. But Kim will hopefully stop that and give us continuity. I don’t think she will look elsewhere, I think she’ll be here long term.”
Despite the Select Board vote, some uncertainty remains.
The full-time Town Administrator position must still survive the budget process. Town Meeting cannot vote down the proposal, but they can make floor amendments to the proposed operating budgets, with recommendations on what to cut.
Walker anticipates townspeople will have plenty to say about the matter during future Select Board meetings, the annual budget hearing, and at Town Meeting.
“People’s opinions have been 50-50. For every email I got supporting [Cowles’ salary demand] I got another that was not in favor of it. That’s a tough thing. I wish it was 80-20 one way or the other,” Walker said.
The other Select Board members have maintained consistent positions throughout the process.
Meth has firmly supported Cowles, voting in favor of her salary request both times. He praised her hands-on approach, longstanding contributions to the town, and ability to see through projects. He described her as a quick study as Town Manager and someone who can guide the community through today’s challenges.
“Kim has a vision for this town,” Meth said. “I’m enthusiastic about what she has done, and what she can d for the town in the coming years.”
Brewer, who cast the lone vote against, opposed the $77,000 figure as being “well outside the salary range” for a Town Administrator with under three years experience, based on research and comparable data from other communities.
“I believe the salary we were unanimously ready to support, $72,000, was very fair and generous. And represented that we really value Kim as an employee,” Brewer said.
HISTORY OF THE POSITION
The Select Board originally established the full-time Town Administrator position in Sept. 2016 and Holly Burbank served in that role from Jan. 2017 through Jan. 2020.
When the search for a full-time replacement was halted by COVID-19, parks and recreation director Cowles was hired as a part-time administrator in June 2020.
Since then, Cowles has overseen day-to-day municipal operations and Municipal Resources Inc. of Meredith was contracted to handle financial and accounting duties.
During her time as Town Administrator, Cowles oversaw the construction of a new welcome center, a special town meeting to approve two new truck purchases, a town-wide revaluation, and ongoing talks to address Fire and EMS staffing issues.
Even Brewer, who cast the dissenting vote, agreed, “Kim has brought a lot to the position of Town Administrator and cares deeply about Franconia.”
As part of the transition to a full-time Town Administrator, Franconia will decrease spending on Municipal Resources Inc. from $10,000 in 2022 to $3,000 in 2023 and then be discontinued. The town office administrative assistant position may also be scaled back to part-time.
In addition, Cowles would step down as a part-time recreation director and a replacement would need to be hired.
A longtime employee, Cowles had been a part-time recreation director since 2008 and worked over a decade on the building and grounds crew.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.