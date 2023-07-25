The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that Weeks State Park in Lancaster has been listed to the United States Secretary of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

A well-preserved example of a summer estate built during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Weeks State Park is historically significant because of its architecture, its historic associations with conservation, agriculture and recreation, and as the summer home of Sen. John Wingate Weeks (1860-1926).

