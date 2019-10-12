Dignitaries from near and far converged on the Weidmann Electrical Technology plant in St. Johnsbury Friday to celebrate the company’s 50 Anniversary.

Lyndon selectman Dan Daley, Sen. Jane Kitchel and state representatives Marcia Martel, Scott Beck, Marty Feltus, Scott Campbell and Sen. Jane Kitchel were among the early arrivals to the celebration where they were greeted by an array of high level Weidmann executives including Zach Hatch, Vice President of Production of the Americas Region, Weidmann CEO Jurg Brunner and Franziska Tschudi Sauber, Chief Executive Officer of Weidmann Holding AG.

