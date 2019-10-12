Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Weidmann Electrical Technology engineer John Rodgers gives a tour of the Research & Development Lab during the company's 50 Anniversary open house in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Weidmann Electrical Technology CEO Jurg Brunner, center, chats with Rep. Scott Campbell of St. Johnsbury, right, and Zach Hatch, Vice President of Production of the Americas Region for Weidmann, during the company's 50 Anniversary open house in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Weidmann Electrical Technology employee Justin Von Doemming speaks at a display during the company's 50 Anniversary open house in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Weidmann Electrical Technology engineer John Rodgers gives a tour of the Research & Development Lab during the company's 50 Anniversary open house in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
A transformer display during the 50th Aniversary Open House At Weidmann Electrical Technology in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Weidmann Electrical Technology CEO Jurg Brunner, center, chats with Rep. Scott Campbell of St. Johnsbury, right, and Zach Hatch, Vice President of Production of the Americas Region for Weidmann, during the company's 50 Anniversary open house in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Dignitaries from near and far converged on the Weidmann Electrical Technology plant in St. Johnsbury Friday to celebrate the company’s 50 Anniversary.
Lyndon selectman Dan Daley, Sen. Jane Kitchel and state representatives Marcia Martel, Scott Beck, Marty Feltus, Scott Campbell and Sen. Jane Kitchel were among the early arrivals to the celebration where they were greeted by an array of high level Weidmann executives including Zach Hatch, Vice President of Production of the Americas Region, Weidmann CEO Jurg Brunner and Franziska Tschudi Sauber, Chief Executive Officer of Weidmann Holding AG.
