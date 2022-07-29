Welch, Kuster Push Visa Waiver To Address Healthcare Worker Shortage

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives hopes to ease recruitment woes by encouraging the Northern Border Regional Commission to ease visa restrictions on foreign physicians.
Five members of Congress — Democrats Peter Welch of Vermont, Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, and Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republicans Elise Stefanik and John Katko of New York — have called on NBRC to implement a J-1 visa waiver program for U.S.-trained physicians.
In a letter to NBRC, they wrote, “we urge you to develop and administer programs to address staffing shortages of medical professionals in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York.”
“As you know, our communities are currently facing significant challenges in the recruitment and retention of qualified physicians and healthcare personnel.”
A waiver program would allow non-domestic, U.S.-trained physicians to work for three years in areas facing a healthcare worker shortage.
“These physicians will provide critical medical services in rural areas of our states currently suffering from physician staffing shortages,” the letter said.
Ed Shanshala, CEO of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, said he supported a visa waiver program.
He called it a “very significant” proposal to address hiring challenges in rural healthcare.
ACHS stopped offering Saturday hours in April due to staffing shortages, and positions have gone unfilled for a lack of applicants.
“I have over 10 recruiters looking for a primary care physician. I have received zero resumes in the past year,” he said.
Adding to that problem, Shanshala said the anti-immigration policies of the Trump Administration had a chilling effect on foreign applicants, which he fears will continue “for years to come.
Concerns over health care staffing extend beyond New Hampshire and Vermont.
Across the United States, the population is aging and the number of health care workers needed to care for them has declined.
Nearly 20% of health care workers quit their jobs during the pandemic and in 2019 the U.S. had nearly 20,000 fewer doctors than required to meet the country’s health care needs, according to non-profit The Pew Charitable Trusts.
At the current rate, the gap could grow as high as 124,000 by 2034, including a shortage of as many as 48,000 primary care doctors, The Pew Trusts reports.
According to the Congressional group, similar visa waiver programs administered by the Delta Regional Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission have been successful.
“In 2019 alone, the Delta Regional Authority processed 160 physician applications through their Delta Doctors program, significantly improving access to care in rural areas that often experience considerable challenges in physician recruitment and retention,” they wrote.
