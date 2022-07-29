Welch, Kuster Push Visa Waiver To Address Healthcare Worker Shortage
Ed Shanshala, CEO of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, expressed support for a visa waiver program proposed by a group of U.S. Representatives to address a health care staffing shortage. (File Photo)

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives hopes to ease recruitment woes by encouraging the Northern Border Regional Commission to ease visa restrictions on foreign physicians.

Five members of Congress — Democrats Peter Welch of Vermont, Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, and Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republicans Elise Stefanik and John Katko of New York — have called on NBRC to implement a J-1 visa waiver program for U.S.-trained physicians.

