NEWPORT CITY — Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, told Vermont’s mayors and city managers Tuesday that there is bipartisan political support for federal aid to states and municipalities.
But Welch, speaking in a remote Zoom meeting, said he personally could not help those cities like Newport and St. Albans which are economically hurt by the ongoing closure of the U.S.-Canadian border.
Newport City Mayor Paul Monette told Welch that local restaurateurs are very concerned about the lack of Canadian tourists.
“They rely very heavily on tourism,” Monette said.
“I know opening the border is absolutely vital,” Welch said.
But he reminded the mayors and city managers that Congress does not have a say in the border closure, pointing out it is up to the federal governments in both countries — and a decision made mostly for health reasons.
“I don’t want to give any false sense of capacity” to address this problem, Welch added.
He also called it heartbreaking that there are couples who are divided by the border, as well as immediate family members like children and parents who have been separated for almost two months.
Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin agreed with others during the meeting that the most important need is that federal aid be flexible, so that cities and municipalities can use it to best advantage.
Several said they hope to use aid to invest in infrastructure.
Dolgin and others said that until now, tax payments have come in almost at the same level as past years, probably reflecting the impact of stimulus money, the payroll protection plan, and unemployment aid.
But they do not know what will happen to tax payments in the future if there is not another round of business and personal aid or there is no aid for municipalities.
Dominic Cloud, of St. Albans, said he is hearing from businesses very worried about how they will pay their taxes in the future.
Dolgin and others said they are taking a very conservative approach to their budgets, because they don’t know how to project how much revenue from taxes the cities will see in the next year.
Dolgin noted that Newport City’s businesses are benefiting from the first year of all-terrain vehicle access to the downtown. She said that some businesses are seeing five to 10 percent increase in their customers.
Welch said that he is hopeful that the recent “heroes” bill passed by the U.S. House will be taken up in the U.S. Senate, because senators of both parties are hearing from their municipalities and states that they need help.
He said it could take a month or two for the House package to be negotiated in the Senate. He expects that the arguments will be over the size of the aid package, not whether there will be one.
Welch said the federal government is the only entity that can spend money without restrictions during this crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
