NEWPORT CITY — Congressman Peter Welch, of Vermont, questioned the need for border video surveillance towers in Derby, North Troy and three other Vermont communities.
Welch, speaking by Zoom with the Newport Rotary Club Tuesday, said he will be in the Newport area Monday to visit the sites for the towers proposed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“Include me as really skeptical” about the towers, Welch said, calling the plan “a big intrusion, a big expense.”
“It strikes me as overreach … more than what is needed on the northern border.”
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and the American Civil Liberties Union are opposed to the surveillance towers, planned for Derby, North Troy, Franklin, Highgate and Richford in Vermont and two sites in upstate New York. Similar surveillance towers have already been erected in other border communities, particularly on the southern U.S. border with Mexico.
The tower for Derby is planned for Letourneau field, to the east on the hill above the Interstate 91 port of entry in Derby Line, according to the draft finding of the environmental impact statement posted on the CBP website.
Welch, reacting to a question by Vermont Rep. Woodman “Woody” Page of Newport City, said the situation on the northern border with Canada is not comparable to that of the southern border. Welch said the devastation in Central America explains why unaccompanied children are traveling north to cross into the U.S. illegally.
A “one size fits all” strategy is not needed on the Canadian border, he said.
Welch has asked CBP to extend its public comment period on the video surveillance towers to allow additional public comment.
The towers would have negligible aesthetic and visual impacts, according to a draft environmental report required for their construction.
What upsets some border residents is the high-resolution video that the towers would provide of activity on border property, most of which is privately owned.
In border communities like Derby Line village or North Troy, back yards and homes are nestled against to the border.
The year-long closure of the U.S.-Canadian border due to the pandemic also concerns border residents.
Welch said he is working with the bipartisan Northern Borders Caucus seeking a better policy to expand cross-border travel that is non-essential, but so important to those with international ties.
Welch talked about the impacts of the coming federal aid from the recently signed American Rescue Plan and the challenge for Congress to restore faith in government and “our democratic institutions.”
He said he hoped the aid will help, because it is going out to individuals, business people and communities regardless of whether a person voted for Joe Biden or President Trump.
Welch said he looked forward to visiting Newport Rotary in person for a lunch meeting at the Gateway Center, urging everyone to get vaccinated to make it possible.
