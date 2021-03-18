This story will be updated
St. Johnsbury School District will receive $7.34 million in federal aid under the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden on March 11.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union will receive $2.43 million, based on information prepared March 15 for the U.S. House Education Committee, as provided by Vermont Congressman Peter Welch’s office.
The amounts for school systems across the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country are estimates and are expected to be updated as final calculations are made.
For example, aid for North Country Supervisory Union in Newport City is listed in the chart as $9.4 million. However, Welch told the Newport City Council Monday that NCSU will receive a total of $9.97 million from the American Rescue Plan.
NCSU Superintendent John Castle said the influx of aid will make a difference especially for students who had difficulty learning during shutdowns and ongoing spells of remote learning during the pandemic but also because of poverty and other issues.
“We do have concerns for students who have struggled during this period of time,” Castle said.
Aid for other NEK school systems is:
- Kingdom East Supervisory Union: $6.72 million;
- Essex North SU: $2.53 million;
- Orleans Central SU: $8.87 million;
- Orleans Southwest SU: $3.27 million.
The American Rescue Plan aid will flow to school systems through the states this year and can be used until 2028, Castle said.
Twenty percent of the aid is dedicated to deal with learning lost during the pandemic, according to the chart.
At NCSU, schools will eventually receive a total of about $16.5 million in federal aid since the pandemic began, Castle said.
The first batch of $1.27 million in grants to NCSU came from a first federal aid package last spring. Several schools are putting some of that aid into upgrades to heating and ventilation systems, he said.
Then another $4.8 million was dedicated to NCSU schools as part of the second federal aid package signed in December.
“We literally just received that grant award just last week,” Castle said.
That aid can be used over this year and next. For example, Castle said it would help offset the costs of the Virtual Schools program bought by the SU for the current school year.
The latest aid package of nearly $10 million for NCSU is “really substantial in terms of the amount of resources that we will have available to us,” Castle said.
“It’s not as if we would go to our voters, our taxpayers, for this amount of money.”
The SU boards will have to begin to look how to spend the aid over the long term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.