A welfare check in Derby Line this summer turned out to be a clinic on the tell-tale signs of illegal drug use and also the use of common household products to get high.
Kassandra Medellin-Oliver, 34, of Browington, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to felony fentanyl trafficking and a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Michael S. Kupersmith set conditions of release, but Medellin-Oliver is already being held in jail on an alleged probation violation.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, the new charges against Medellin-Oliver stem from a call to state police made on June 28, at 7:11 p.m., by an employee of the “Circle K” convenience store located at 109 Main St. in Derby Line. The caller expressed concern for a woman who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a blue van in front of the store.
When police arrived on the scene, Medellin-Oliver was located inside the store where she told police she had just taken a nap in the van and did not need any medical services.
But while they were there, police took notice of a couple of items they could see through the windows of the van.
“I glanced inside the van and observed in plain view, several pieces of broken/torn aluminum foil, along with a tightly rolled up five-dollar bill on the center console,” wrote VSP Sgt. Joshua Mikkola in his report. “Aluminum foil is an item commonly used to smoke illicit drugs. Rolled-up paper currency is commonly used by drug users to snort illicit drugs. I also noticed a small amount of white powdery substance on the dash near a pack of cigarettes.”
Police then seized the van, but allowed Medellin-Oliver to remove her dog and wallet from the vehicle. But while that was happening police noticed some other suspicious items commonly tied to illegal drug use.
“When Medellin opened the driver’s side door, located on the floor near the driver’s side door was a piece from what looked like copper Chore Boy,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Chore Boy is a cleaning tool, commonly found in kitchens, but is misused amongst drug users to help filter their drugs.”
And there was more.
“Located on the driver’s side floorboard was a cut off piece to a coat hanger,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “The device is often used by drug users to scrape hardened resin from a smoking device … In the pouch behind the driver’s seat was an opened box of baking soda. Baking soda is often used as a cutting agent when cutting their illicit product.”
Police say that while speaking with Medellin-Oliver she admitted that she was a drug addict and that she had used heroin while at her house, earlier in the day. A search warrant for the van was later granted by the court.
“During the search, many items of paraphernalia were located, along with a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “The white powder tested positive for fentanyl.”
Police said they also located a digital scale located in the glove box, a glass pipe in the center console, multiple tightly rolled up dollar bills, and a Taurus G3 9mm pistol inside a bank bag inside of the glove box.
“The firearm’s serial number is defaced and shaven off, making it unidentifiable,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Serial numbers are shaved off and defaced mostly when stolen or unlawfully owned so they cannot be traced or identified … A magazine was securely clipped into the mag well of the pistol. There was not a live round in the chamber, but the magazine contained live ammo. With the firearm was an additional magazine also containing more live rounds. The rounds were observed to be hollow points.”
On Tuesday, Medellin-Oliver also pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of possession of stolen property in connection with an unrelated case.
If convicted of all three charges, Medellin-Oliver faces a possible sentence of 42 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
