Wells River Man Accused Of Wheelock Assault With Children In House
A Wells River man has been accused of beating and choking a 28-year-old Wheelock woman in her home just after midnight on Thursday.

Brenden S. Davis, 32, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

