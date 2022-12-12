Wells River Man Accused Of Wheelock Assault With Children In House

A Wells River man has been accused of beating and choking a 28-year-old Wheelock woman in her home just after midnight on Thursday.
Brenden S. Davis, 32, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Police say there were young children in the house when the alleged assault occurred.
Caledonia Superior Court
Vermont State Police Tpr. Domonique Figueroa said in her report that troopers responding to the scene were told by the alleged victim that Davis had left on foot after the altercation.
“It should be noted that the kitchen and dining area were in disarray,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa in her report. “Several items were thrown all over the floor and broken…(She) advised that Davis had punched her in the stomach approximately five times. She advised he pushed her down several times which caused pain in her back, and she believed caused pain to her left foot because she was limping. (She) also advised that Davis tried to choke her out by putting his hands around her neck.”
The alleged victim said she did not black-out or lose consciousness and that she was able to lock Davis out of the house after he tried to choke her.
Police could not immediately locate Davis.
But at 10 a.m. that day, Davis turned himself in at the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury because he had heard troopers were looking for him.
Davis faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
