A Wells River man has been charged in the December stabbing at the state-owned Cannon Mountain Ski Area, and new grand jury indictments reveal more details about the burglary and theft that followed afterward in the mountain’s tramway building.
In the March indictments publicly released on Friday, Hamed Compore (also known as Amed Compaore), 35, of Wells River, faces a Class A felony count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 15 stabbing of Scott Moore, who was slashed on the right side of his torso with a knife and suffered an open wound.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of the tram building, where Compore was in a vehicle with a group of people that included Gavin S. Laleme, 19, of Bethlehem, said police.
A fight broke out involving Compore, resulting in the stabbing and the group in the vehicle driving away and leaving Compore and Laleme in the parking lot, out in the cold, and without a ride.
Soon afterward, the duo would allegedly break into the tram building through a window in the gift shop, that they smashed.
Compore was also indicted on a Class B felony count of burglary for the unlawful entry, as well as a Class A felony count of attempted theft and Class B felony count of criminal mischief.
During the night of Dec. 15 and early morning hours of Dec. 16, prosecutors said Compore broke open a window on a 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 van belonging to Littleton Chevrolet that was in the parking lot of the tram building and attempted to start the van using keys that were inside the building or by hot-wiring the ignition.
The damage to the van is estimated at more than $1,500.
Left inside the van was Compore’s cell phone, said police.
At 7:30 that morning, Compore was discovered on a bench beside an ATM, asleep and intoxicated and with tools lying all round, by Cannon Mountain employees showing up for work.
Laleme, who was out on bail for previous criminal offenses and was prohibited from committing any federal, state or local crime, likewise faces a Class B felony count of burglary, as well as a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
Laleme is accused of finding a set of keys in the building to a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck, with “Cannon” emblazoned on its doors and registered to the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and stealing it.
The van, valued at about $7,500, was found the next day, Dec. 17, abandoned near a cemetery on Maple Street in Bethlehem near Laleme’s Evergreen Drive residence.
According to the affidavit for arrest, they also took tools from the building’s maintenance area in an attempt to break into an ATM cash machine inside the building.
Damage to the ATM was estimated at nearly $3,000.
Compore’s bail was set at $30,000 cash and Laleme’s at $10,000 bond, according to court records.
At the time of his December arrest, Laleme was out on bail on a Class B felony charge of possessing a quantity of the opioid fentanyl on Sept. 10.
In January, Laleme was arrested by St. Johnsbury police on a charge of trying to stiff a 24-hour taxi service out of a $200 fare.
On Jan. 26, Laleme allegedly enlisted the service for a ride from Burlington to St. Johnsbury and asked to be taken to an ATM in St. Johnsbury to withdraw the cash at Cole’s Redemption on Portland Street.
He instead ran out the side door entrance of a laundry mat, said police.
Video surveillance at the store. a backpack left in the taxi with Laleme’s identification in it,, and a tip about a suspicious person at 88 Elm St. led to the arrest.
