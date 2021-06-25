A Wells River man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Railroad Street in Wells River Friday morning.
According to state police, Ryan Melton, 31, of Wells River, was riding his Harley Davidson when he crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle. He was then thrown into oncoming traffic. where he collided with a truck and trailer.
Melton was transported by Woodsville Ambulance to Cottage Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, stated police. Wells River Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
Two other vehicles involved in the crash sustained minor damage, but no one else was injured.
It is believed that speed and inattention were contributing factors in the crash. This crash is still under investigation and anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Tpr. Luke Rodzel at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at (802) 748-3111.
