Wells River Man Pleads Guilty In Cannon Mountain Assault, Attempted Theft

A Wells River Man has pleaded guilty to an assault in the parking lot of Cannon Mountain Ski Area and the attempted theft of a van in the tramway building, where police said ski area employees found him the next morning passed out on a bench from a bottle of whiskey he stole from the gift shop.
During a plea and sentencing hearing Wednesday at Grafton Superior Court, Hamed Compore, 35, was sentenced to a total of 1 1/2 to 3 years in New Hampshire State Prison on a Class B felony count of burglary, to run concurrently with a misdemeanor assault charge.
The sentence on the burglary charge also requires him to pay $3,332.28 in restitution for damage to the state-owned Cannon Mountain
Compore avoided more years in state prison by pleading guilty to other charges.
A Class A felony count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon that carried a maximum prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years was dropped by prosecutors as part of a fully negotiated plea agreement.
On Dec. 15, prosecutors said Compore slashed the right torso of Scott Moore, 50, with a knife.
Moore, in speaking with police following the incident, declined to press charges, according to the affidavit for arrest for Compore.
As part of the plea deal, Compore was sentenced on a Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault and given 364 days to serve in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended on the condition of three years of good behavior.
He was also sentenced on a Class B felony count of criminal mischief and given a 2- to 4-year state prison sentence, all of which is suspended on condition of good behavior and $3,502.62 in restitution paid to Littleton Chevrolet.
In addition, Compore was sentenced to a felony count of attempted theft and given a prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, all of which is suspended on condition of good behavior and payment of restitution.
As part of the plea deal, Compore, who was represented by Emily Wynes, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, is required to stay away from Cannon Mountain and Littleton Chevrolet.
The assault on Moore occurred on the night of Dec. 15 in the parking lot of the tram building after Compore and Gavin Laleme, 20, of Bethlehem, were in a vehicle with a group of people and told to get out after a fight broke out involving Compore, Franconia police said in the affidavit.
After the stabbing, police said the group in the vehicle departed, leaving Laleme and Compore in the parking lot and in the cold without a ride.
Soon afterward, the duo broke into the tram building through a window in the gift shop that they smashed, said prosecutors.
As Laleme went to steal a Cannon Mountain pickup truck after finding its set of keys, prosecutors said Compore broke the window on a 2019 Chevrolet Express 3500 van belonging to Littleton Chevrolet that was in the parking lot of the tram building, causing more than $1,500 in damage and trying to hotwire it or find its set of keys.
He didn’t succeed, and left inside the van was Compore’s cell phone, said police.
On the morning of Dec. 16, Compore was discovered in the tram building by Cannon Mountain employees showing up for work and finding him on a bench beside an ATM cash machine, asleep and intoxicated and with tools lying all around.
The employees called Franconia police.
By that time, authorities said Laleme had already left the ski area in the stolen pickup truck, which was soon found abandoned near the Bethlehem home he shares with his parents.
In the Cannon Mountain tram building, the duo had found tools and used them to try to break into the ATM, causing nearly $3,000 in damage, said police.
In May, Laleme, who faced a Class A felony count of theft, signed a plea agreement that gave him a total of six months to serve in the Grafton County House of Corrections on a Class B felony count of criminal mischief and fully suspended prison sentences on condition of good behavior and payment of restitution for guilty pleas to two felony counts of burglary and theft.
