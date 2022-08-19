WEST BARNET - The house where George Coppenrath and his family have lived for 60 years is directly adjacent to the dam in this part of Barnet, and he’s well-acquainted with both its history and its need for modification.
Coppenrath, a retired insurance agent and former two-term Caledonia County senator, joined two other town residents with concerns about the dam behind his house on the deck of Coppenrath’s property on a recent afternoon to discuss the dam.
Those two friends are Don Easter, who manages the boat wash at the fishing access to the lake, working to invasive species and other pollution out of Lake Harvey (its formal name - though it’s often referred to as Harvey’s Lake) and Joe Mangiapane, who worked at the Comerford Dam, and whose family has a long history of summering at the lake’s shore.
All three share concerns about the need for alterations to the dam, which they say allows backflow of polluted water coming down from farms through the South Peacham Brook to flow directly into the lake.
An aerial photo taken some time ago shows the path and its endpoint into the lake, and from a distance, the discharge from the brook looks like a huge algae bloom on the lake’s surface.
That bloom is right near the beach for the lake, points out Coppenrath.
Mangiapane worked at the Comerford Dam until recently and said he’s shared information about the West Barnet dam with one of the top dam designers on the east coast who told him that it’s not level, for one thing, with a one-foot slope from one end to the other.
That, and the fact that the way to open the dam is a system that’s dangerous and different from most of the dams in the area, he said.
The men say the issue has been studied ad infinitum and at great expense, through combined efforts at the town and state level, and with some grant help through the years.
Solutions proposed have topped $1 million going back some years, and nothing has happened.
Some years back efforts to divert farm runoff in Barnet helped with some of the pollution flowing toward the lake, but more needs to be done to prevent the backflow the men stressed.
The ownership passed from Green Mountain Power to the town just before the construction of the current dam.
Unlike the 1949 dam, the present dam was not designed to pass flood flows, according to background on the dam in a report provided by Red Dufresne, also active in plans for the dam’s modification, and a retired civil engineer.
Coppenrath shared a recent update, related to a preliminary design report for the dam’s removal, completed in late 2018.
“Concept plans depicted a project which included partially breaching the existing concrete dam and creating a ‘passive riffle’ across the outlet channel northeast of the Town beach and upstream of the confluence with the South Peacham Brook,” the update notes.
The project was not approved, leading the Barnet Select Board to consider maintenance activities on the dam to include: replacing the wooden stop boards with an automatic gate, repairing or replacing the bottom drain gate (the current one is damaged and inoperable), installing grating and railings to improve safety and lowering the east fish ladder wall to coincide with the dam crest elevation.
Doing those things, those involved advocate, would improve conditions and provide benefits.
Recent Proposal
Most recently, a proposal to make modifications was sent to the State, and the town was advised that a dam modification permit would likely be required, and a site visit has been suggested.
A letter to the state outlined what the town is hoping to do to address the situation:
“As a courtesy, we wanted to let you know that we will be completing certain maintenance items at the Lake Harvey Dam. We plan on starting the work on or about September 1, 2022. The maintenance work will include the following items:
1. Repair or replace the bottom drain gate, stem, and stanchion and install a trash rack upstream of the bottom drain gate
2. Replace the stop boards with an automatic gate.
3. Cut off the east wall of the fish ladder at the same elevation as the dam crest.
4. Install some grating and handrails to increase safety during maintenance activities and inspections.”
The state responded - saying a site visit should occur and that the proposal will likely require a state permit.
Benjamin Green, a Dam Safety Engineer with the Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation, said in an email, “With respect to the proposal provided by the Town by letter dated July 25, 2022 to repair or replace the gate, replace stop logs with an automatic gate, and cut off a wall at the dam, the Dam Safety Program responded to the Town that a Dam Order (10 VSA Chapter 43) was required.”
“Nothing has been rejected at this time. The proposed activities, based on the descriptions provided, appear to constitute an alteration of the dam and therefore require review and permitting,” wrote Green in an email to the newspaper this week.
Green stated “Once a completed application is received, we will review it and potentially issue an Order. The Dam Safety Program offered and remains available to visit the site and discuss the proposed project and dam safety permitting with the Town.”
Select Board Chair Dylan Ford proposed a letter back to Green requesting a meeting at the dam to discuss further the town’s wishes to proceed with the suggested alternations to the dam in West Barnet.
Dufresne this week said, “We have not obtained any quotes as yet on any of the maintenance items. Because of dewatering and silt removal necessary for the lower drain gate repair the costs will be more expensive. At this time there are no grants or low interest loans from the state or federal agencies identified so the funding may likely be all local money.”
Green said this week he has not heard back from the town since advising that a site visit would be the next step in the likely need for a permit and said the state remains open to visiting the dam, but needs the town’s permission since the Town of Barnet owns the dam.
Dam Committee Hopeful For Action
The trio of friends meeting at Coppenrath’s home recently are among a group of Barnet citizens who serve together on the Dam Committee in town, along with Ford, the select board chair, and Dufresne.
Dufresne also serves on the Lake Harvey Committee and has a background in water quality.
In an email, Dufresne explained that the crux of the dam problem is the backflow of the South Peacham Brook into Harvey Lake during storm events.
“This is hydraulically complex but this backflow adversely affects Lake water quality as the South Peacham Brook watershed is largely agricultural in nature. The parameters of major concern that enter the lake during these events include phosphorus, nitrogen, and suspended solids,” Dufresne laid out. “But also during summer storms, the backflow can adversely affect lake water temperature and water clarity. There have even been backflow events that have caused closure of the Harvey Lake Beach due to high coliform counts.”
Mangiapane points to a 1983 study that then showed the levels of phosphorous running into the lake were high. He said the Lake Harvey Association and volunteers have attempted to tackle the problems, including creating diversions for runoff from local farmlands up above the lake in Barnet, but that hasn’t curtailed what’s continued to flow toward the lake from the South Peacham Brook, which at times, he said is “raging.”
“You can see the pollution,” points out Coppenrath, in an aerial photo taken two years ago by local Realtor Tim Scott. When there are heavy rains, and the South Peacham Brook is raging, that’s when “water runs into the lake backwards,” he said. A 2002 effort to fix the problem led to the state rejecting the plans, he said.
Just a few years ago the most recent effort to address the dam concerns also failed to meet state approval.
“It ended up that nothing was done,” said Coppenrath. “We’re right back to square one.”
The problem with the dam has affected many things, from the beach and swimming area to the habitat and the ability to navigate from the lake and summer cottages towards town to run errands at the store, for example, no longer possible because of overgrowth.
Lake Harvey - and its generations of camp owners that come to Barnet and, importantly, support its tax base - is a resource that Barnet must protect, said the men.
The dam, said Coppenrath, “Is damaging one of the nicest assets the Town of Barnet has. This can be an inexpensive modification for a fraction of what we’ve paid in studies,” he said of what’s proposed now.
According to Easter, there are 196 properties on the lakeside of Harvey Lake Road and the lakeside of Roy Mountain Road, including Roy leased land and Sunny Beach Road.
Locals also point to the impact on fishing, saying once abundant rainbow and brown trout in the lake have been impacted because of the habitat changes the dam has caused.
“The solution is simple,” stressed Mangiapane, whose family has been coming to the lake since he was just a year old. “The dam is polluting the lake, basically.”
History Of The West Barnet Dam
The dam was built in 1949 and its most recent renovations occurred in 1970.
It is a concrete gravity-type structure with a length of 200 feet and a height of 10 feet, according to an earlier assessment, provided by Coppenrath.
The report noted, “During periods of high runoff such as storms and spring melts, the water level behind the dam rises and backwater from the dam flows into Harvey’s Lake.”
At that time, the inspection team talked with locals and found opposing views among Barnet residents regarding what course of action to pursue.
“Some residents wanted the lake raised, this poses a threat to some property. On the other hand some residents wanted the lake lowered, and the sediments flushed blow the dam. This would release a large amount of sediment.”
At that time, the town had proposed to remove about three feet of concrete from the crest of the dam, and in its place “an electronically controlled rubber dam would be installed. This would allow the head water levels to be held constant over a wide range of flows,” the report stated.
In the 2003 Barnet Town Report, shared by Lake Harvey Committee member Richard Downer, information in the annual town meeting report included a report about the “Harvey’s Lake The Backflow Problem.”
It began, “Can you believe that in 1958 it was possible to water-ski up the outlet channel behind a 23-foot inboard? Karl Jurentkuff, the local postmaster and owner of the campground, had a boathouse at the end of the channel and his sons regularly skied up the channel and out into the lake.
“So what has happened in the intervening years? Why has the channel filled in with sediment and vegetation: We need to go back to 1879 when William F. Hastie gave Abbie Jean Miller the right to ‘raise the lake 4 1/2 feet above the the lowest point on the top of a certain mud sill at the outlet.’ Prior to that time Harvey’s Lake flowed unrestricted into South Peacham Brook.”
The report went on, “By placing the dam behind the West Barnet Garage below the confluence of the outlet channel with the brook, Miller was able to increase the effective catchment area feeding the lake from 8.34 square miles to 20.48 square miles. This change in the natural flow pattern meant more water could be collected and stored to run the mills downstream on the Stevens River - a good idea in 1879.”
“By the early 1970s it was clear that the Lake was in trouble, suffering from an influx of nutrients which were causing extensive algae blooms,” the report said.
In 1977 the State of Vermont published a report on the Lake stating, ‘The annual phosphorous loading is considered critical. Unless this loading is lowered, Harvey’s Lake will show signs of increasing mesotrophy,’ or higher turbidity, more floating algae and a change from cold-water to a warm-water fishery.”
