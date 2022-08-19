WEST BARNET - The house where George Coppenrath and his family have lived for 60 years is directly adjacent to the dam in this part of Barnet, and he’s well-acquainted with both its history and its need for modification.

Coppenrath, a retired insurance agent and former two-term Caledonia County senator, joined two other town residents with concerns about the dam behind his house on the deck of Coppenrath’s property on a recent afternoon to discuss the dam.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments