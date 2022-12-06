WEST BARNET — Bidding for charity is nothing new, but bidding on mystery items, which were supposed to weigh in at about a pound, is not your everyday fundraiser.
That’s exactly what the Lakeview Grange #359 in West Barnet hosted on Saturday evening, with Grange members and a few non-members filing into the simple white building in the heart of this country village about 7 p.m., bags in hand, some wrapped festively in holiday bags and paper with bows, others adorned more rustically, including brown paper covered in clear tape, a tissue box stuffed with a few items, a potato sack marked Yukon Gold that did not hold potatoes, and more.
The Grange’s second-ever pound auction - they held one in the spring for David’s House at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, a home for families to stay at while their children receive care - was a benefit for The Santa Fund which provides new toys and meals for families in need in the Northeast Kingdom and has fulfilled that charitable holiday mission since the Great Depression.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department and The Caledonian Record together help to spread the word, collect the goods and distribute them before the holidays in a huge effort that’s spanned decades, with the newspaper trumpeting the cause and recording the donations through photos and stories to chronicle the generosity of the community that keeps the program alive.
For more than an hour-and-a-half a baker’s dozen of bidders and community members, a few new faces who traveled from out of town because they heard about the auction, held up paper plates with their bidding numbers on them, starting sometimes at just $1 but quickly moving to $5 and up. The highest bid was $40 for the last package, which contained a few boxes of chocolate-covered cherries.
John Heartson, who owns a local recording studio, was the volunteer auctioneer. He did bring his water bottle, which he needed, as he was put to work guessing what may lie within the dozens of mystery packages. He shook them, offered inferences on what the feel, smell, size, sound and other clues may suggest, albeit making no promises.
By the night’s end, the tally was $579, and someone donated another $100 anonymously, so the Lakeview Grange’s pound auction for the Santa Fund will see a donation of $679 thanks to an evening that provided lots of laughs for the group.
Grange Master Matthew Nowakowski said a few other Granges have held similar auctions to benefit local charities, and the group was pleased to “raise a few bucks for the Santa Fund,” as he put it at night’s end.
One of the bidders at the event was Millie Curtis, who is new to town, and came by the Grange for a pancake breakfast through her role as a member of the town’s energy committee.
“They put me to work and I liked the people, so I became a Granger,” she said. “They’re trying to get more people to join the Grange. I like the purpose of the Grange. I decided I’d like to join.”
The first item auctioned off saw great anticipation.
Jim Davis of West Burke, who read about the auction, came down for the fun, donating items and taking handfuls of new items out the door when he left.
Someone yelled out after he won the first item, “You’re not going to tell us what you got?”
He opened it up and showed off the mystery contents, starting an evening of show and tell that saw many laughs depending on the surprise item.
Curtis’s $17 price tag for a pound of Dum Dum lollipops saw the most laughs, a running joke through the evening as she tried to peddle them off to someone else, unsuccessfully attempting trade after trade, and then finally giving them to the auctioneer as a token thank you for his volunteerism.
Heartson’s wife, Janet, had a seat in the front of the house and bid often, winning a number of items and causing the couple to jest about how she was re-filling the just cleared out space in their garage right back up. She made clear it was her money she was bidding with.
“Save me from my wife!” John Heartson pleaded at one point.
Janet Heartson and Curtis were ensnared in bidding wars a few times over mystery items and that saw some good-natured laughter.
Grange member Roseann Drew Leute kept track of the bids and helped the treasurer at night’s end to settle the accounts, collecting cash and checks to honor the bids. Her partner John Fairchild and she both bid on several items. Roseann donated a work of art she created, and which the recipient, Janet Heartson, was delighted with.
Wendy Fearon came decked out in holiday garb including a Mrs. Claus top and brought a jolly spirit to the event, laughing often and having fun.
Heartson joked around using funny voices, including a cartoon character, a gangster type voice, warning he had friends in Jersey, and more, adding to the joviality and camaraderie of the night. As bids went north and he fished for another dollar higher then another, he would chant, “It’s for charity,” and up the numbers went little by little.
Joyce Claire Evans had her eye on one package, “I like the look of the box,” she mused, holding up her paper plate with her bidding number.
Heartson called out, “$15, $16, going once, going twice, sold for $15.”
The package went to Gary Darling, and he wasn’t going to open it at first, but then gave into crowd pressure. He planned to give it to Wendy Fearon for Christmas, he said. Sandy Redfield, a friend sitting with them, showed him what the handmade item was, since her son handcrafted it, it was a wooden device to hold a bottle of wine in a handsome stand.
Onto the next item, which Heartson described as having a lumpy texture, possibly edible.
“It’s for charity,” he called out. “You can buy it and take it home, you’ll love it forever!”
That package went for $27 to Redfield, and contained a number of little holiday ornaments one filled with jelly beans, and tucked inside a trophy-shaped vessel that was imprinted with the words HOT MESS. Redfield was tickled with the words and said it was on par for her.
The next package began with Heartson comparing its appearance to something from the Twilight Zone.
Again whether it was edible came up.
“Anything’s edible if you chew hard enough,” quipped the fast-talking auctioneer.
A few books were opened, a few collections of CDs, lots of candy, a few cutlery kits that had all manner of knives in them. Curtis mused she now owned a machete, along with a few other tools in the set.
Leute unwrapped something that looked like apparel but was not clothing, and heavier, and Curtis asked if it was a straight jacket. It turned out to be a heat wrap and Leute is nursing a sore shoulder, so it was perfect.
All night the Grange master bid the amount that matched his plate, $13 which added to the humor. Every time Davis would land on $12 he would wave back at Nowakowski who would predictably offer, “Thirteen.”
One of the items was wrapped in a Mcdonalds ‘bag, drawing intrigue.
Janet Heartson had to have it. She cooed that it had been so long since she’d had McDonalds. She won the item for $14.
Inside were no Big Macs, but a bag of Hershey kisses. She shared them with the group.
John Heartson said of the kisses, “At our age, that’s the best kind!”
A bag of beans to bake with a special recipe was in another package, a few candles were won, flower bulbs to force indoors this winter, some socks, a hand-knit hat and crocheted blanket donated by Evans were happy lands for their respective bidders, and much more went out in goodie bags. A metal pot rack with an art deco look was opened by Fairchild, who held it on his head and announced with a laugh, “It’s a helmet!”
On par with the season, at one point the auctioneer slipped into a Jimmy Stewart voice impression, calling up It’s a Wonderful Life.
A group of people, some friends, some new friends, having fun, bidding on random items to help raise money for toys for kids in need at Christmas in a sweet country Grange building in a town in the Northeast Kingdom … It is, indeed, a wonderful life.
To donate to The Santa Fund, visit: http://kingdomsantafund.com/index.html
