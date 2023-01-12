West Burke Man Accused Of Firing Weapons From His Porch
Jacob R. Delabruere

Vermont State Police responded to West Burke Village on Wednesday night for a report of gunshots coming from the porch of an apartment building.

Jacob R. Delabruere, 23, was arrested at the scene and pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and noise in the night.

