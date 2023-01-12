West Burke Man Accused Of Firing Weapons From His Porch

Vermont State Police responded to West Burke Village on Wednesday night for a report of gunshots coming from the porch of an apartment building.
Jacob R. Delabruere, 23, was arrested at the scene and pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and noise in the night.
Delabruere was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
State police said in court documents that they responded to 4040 US Route 5 in West Burke at 10:25 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the village.
“We located Delabruere on his porch/balcony at the rear of the apartment complex, which was on the top floor approximately 20 feet in elevation,” wrote Tpr. David Garces in his report. “This balcony was facing several residences along Burke Hollow Road and Chase Hill Road.”
Police said Delabruere was “extremely intoxicated,” slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
“He was emotional and disoriented,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “He was unarmed and showed us his hands. He advised the gun was inside the house. Delabruere denied shooting the firearms when asked.”
Police held Delabruere at gunpoint while other troopers made entry into his apartment where they found a rifle and a shotgun in the kitchen/living room area and a handgun on the floor of the porch, according to the report.
The rifle and the handgun were loaded with ammunition. The shotgun was not, said police.
Troopers said they found empty shell casings scattered around the area and “multiple holes” in the ground beneath Delabruere’s porch.
Delabruere faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and more than $1,550 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.