West Burke Woman Linked To Three Violent NEK Drug Incidents Since August

Some names just keep popping up in the world of Northeast Kingdom drug-related violence.
One of those names is Ashley Lee.
According to public court documents and multiple law enforcement officials, Lee, 30, of West Burke, is also known as “Ashlee Lee” and “Ashley M. Lee.”
Lee has been charged in Caledonia Superior Court for allegedly beating a St. Johnsbury woman during a dispute over money.
But Lee’s name has also appeared in police reports related to the kidnapping and attempted murder of a Barnet man last fall and the recent homicide of St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).
Police have said all three incidents were drug-related.
Portland Street Beating
In August of 2021, Lee was accused of assaulting Brittany Danforth, 29, with her car and then beating her with a leather “sap” (blackjack) leaving her bruised and bloodied near the former Valero gas station on Portland Street.
Lee pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of felony aggravated assault, felony use of a weapon while committing a crime and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle. She was then released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
But the report filed by St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary makes it clear that there may be other suspects related to the investigation including a man named “D” and a woman who goes by the name “Double Zero.”
“Danforth told me that Lee is dealing drugs for some drug dealer,” wrote Sgt. Cleary in his report. “She described Lee as hitting her from behind with her dark-colored SUV. After being struck and knocked off balance Danforth described Lee exiting the vehicle and beginning to strike her in the head with the sap…Danforth again told me that Lee was yelling about the money.”
Danforth also told police she had been staying with Lee prior to the alleged assault and using her car in exchange for transporting a female known as “Double Zero” around town.
“Danforth said she transported ‘double zero’ for what sounded like drug transactions,” wrote Sgt. Cleary in his report. “Danforth described taking ‘double zero’ to meet Lee’s boyfriend ‘D’ and then taking ‘double zero’ to various places resulting in the collection of some $420.00 dollars.”
“D” is identified by police in court documents as Davon Bethea, 27, who investigators say they know from previous investigations.
Barnet Attempted Murder
In September of 2021, alleged Connecticut drug dealer Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, was charged with kidnapping and attempted murder for allegedly beating and pistol-whipping Matthew Goodell, 26, at his Barnet residence. Goodell escaped from the assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Christopher Pilner, Lee was not involved with the alleged assault on Goodell and was not charged with a crime. But her name still made Pilner’s report.
“After the assault Ashley Lee showed up at the residence and Rico got into her vehicle and they drove off,” wrote Tpr. Pilner in his report.
Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges and is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. He is being held without bail pending trial.
NVRH Homicide
Vincent Keithan, 44, of St. Johnsbury was fatally shot in the neck last Tuesday in Parking Lot A at NVRH.
Investigators say Keithan was shot after fleeing a parked Volvo sedan that was also occupied by two other people - Allison Roslund, 41, and Lee.
Once again, Lee has not been charged with a crime but she is mentioned more than once in the police report including a statement provided to investigators by Roslund.
“While she was waiting in the parking lot a silver Jeep pulled up and ‘Mike’ and ‘Ryan’ got out of the Jeep,” wrote VSP Det. Sgt. Francis LaBombard in his report. “She thinks Lee let ‘Mike’ into the car with them…Allison Roslund would not let ‘Mike’ have the keys and he struck her on the head… After ‘Mike’ struck her, Keithan got out of the car and started running away. Allison Roslund stated ‘Mike’ got out of the car and chased Keithan. Allison Roslund lost sight of Keithan and ‘Mike’ as they ran off. Roslund then heard a gunshot and she knew Keithan was gone. Allison Roslund stated ‘Mike’ returned and Lee got out of her car and left with ‘Mike’ in the Jeep. Roslund was asked if Lee left with ‘Mike’ willingly or against her will and Allison Roslund stated ‘both.’ Allison Roslund stated ‘Mike’ had a gun at this time during this incident.”
Police say witnesses have identified “Mike” as Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Ramirez has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly striking Roslund but he has not been charged with murder.
