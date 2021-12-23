A West Danville man has been charged with unlawful mischief after being accused of damaging his neighbor’s fence with a lawnmower.
Brian Lynaugh, 53, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 13 and was released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Police say the alleged incident was reported at 7:33 p.m. on July 15 at 57 Davidson Drive in Walden.
Caledonia Superior Court
“George Colgrove, 75, advised that his fence had been knocked down by his neighbor, Brian Lynaugh,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Kyle Fecher in his report. “I spoke with Colgrove who advised that he had been mowing his lawn when Lynaugh approached the fence on his lawnmower. He said that Lynaugh proceeded to hit the fence multiple times with the mower, resulting in large portions being knocked down and damaged.”
Police said that when they arrived on the scene they found approximately 40 feet of fence leaning towards or lying on Colgrove’s lawn.
“As if it had been pushed from the opposite side,” wrote Tpr. Fecher. “Several of the posts and beams were broken into multiple pieces. I observed tracks on the other side of the fence that appeared to have been made by tires.”
Colgrove, in a sworn statement, told police it was no accident.
“My neighbor Brian Lynaugh came up…and started bumping into the fence and backing up and then coming forward and bumping it again and again until it was knocked over and then he would go to the next post and do the same,” said Colgrave in his statement.
Damage to the fence is estimated at $1,000, said police.
If convicted of the charge, Lynaugh faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
