West Danville Man Charged With Assault, Lewd & Lascivious Conduct At Lyndonville Cumberland Farms Store

A West Danville man is accused of vandalizing the inside of a Lyndonville store, groping an employee, attacking two people, taking his clothes off, and then touching himself in front of two customers.
Ethan Brittain, 21, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief, two counts of simple assault, and felony lewd and lascivious conduct. He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski had filed two counts of felony aggravated assault against Brittain. But Judge Jiron said he did not find probable cause on either charge, which forced State’s Attorney Zaleski to amend the charges to simple assault.
Caledonia Superior Court
Zaleski then argued that the evidence in the police affidavit shows the two alleged victims - store employee Vicki Hosmer, 51, and customer Shane Lontine, 42 - had been assaulted and injured by Brittain.
“I’d like the court to please state the legal basis for not finding probable cause,” said Zaleski. “Particularly noting paragraph 4 of the affidavit where Trooper (Griffin) Pearson talks about the injuries to both Mr. Lontine and Miss Hosmer with respect to the visible injuries - particularly with Mr. Lontine - and I have seen those photos. He has significant injuries on his face and his arms and I believe Miss Hosmer reported that she was punched multiple times in the head.”
But the judge did not change his mind and dismissed the felony assault charges against Brittain.
“I don’t see that there’s an attempt, or evidence of an attempt to cause serious bodily injury, or actually causing serious bodily injury under circumstances manifesting the extreme indifference to human life,” said Judge Jiron.
State’s Attorney Zaleski said she planned to file a motion for reconsideration to the court for not finding probable cause on the aggravated assault charges.
According to court documents, Tpr. Pearson was called by Hosmer to the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville at 4:11 a.m. on Sunday morning for a report that a male subject, later identified by police as Ethan Brittain, was inside the store destroying property, acting disorderly and had assaulted both herself and Lontine while inside the store.
“Both Hosmer and Lontine had visible Injuries,” wrote Tpr. Pearson in his report. “Hosmer’s face and head were visibly red, and Lontine had lacerations to his face, arms, hand and elbow. The inside of the business sustained significant damage, too, as I found glass shattered, blood smeared, racks knocked over, holes in the ceiling, miscellaneous items scattered, and the suspect’s clothing on the ground.”
Police said the investigation revealed that Brittain entered the store at 4 a.m. and began knocking items over.
“Hosmer then confronted Brittain, at which point he became visibly aggressive and struck her two times in the face with beef jerky sticks,” wrote Tpr. Pearson. “Hosmer attempted to create distance from Brittain by walking away, however, Brittain lunged at her and subsequently groped her backside. Hosmer pushed Brittain away, yet Brittain reengaged and swung open and closed fists toward her head. Hosmer was struck in the face and head multiple times.”
Hosmer then retreated to the store’s back office, locked the door, and called the state police.
Police said that once Brittain was alone in the store, he continued destroying property.
“Video security footage revealed Brittain swiped items off the counter space, pushed over large freezers and refrigerators, detached doors, threw metal shelves and loose items, destroyed a large glass case, discarded food, and periodically flailed around on the ground,” wrote Tpr. Pearson. “While doing so, Brittain also undressed and removed all of his clothing. Once naked, he continued destroying property and sporadically stopped to masturbate in public view.”
And then, customer Lontine and a female companion entered the store.
“Brittain spoke to Lontine but soon began masturbating in view of Lontine and the female,” wrote Tpr. Pearson. “After several seconds and without warning, Brittain lunged at Lontine and began punching Lontine in the face. Lontine, in an act of self-defense, threw Brittain on the ground and attempted to gain control of him… As seen from the video footage, both men were on the ground for several seconds as the fight ensued. Lontine eventually was able to find his footing and retreated from Brittain…”
Police said the investigation led to an earlier EMS call at a Center Street residence in which Damon Ruggles, 20, and Ian Steele, 20, had been drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and ingesting “shrooms” (mushrooms) with Brittain earlier and that the two individuals believed Brittain had overdosed.
“EMS conducted a preliminary check of the three individuals, which revealed there was not an overdose,” wrote Tpr. Pearson. “EMS then left the scene, which was prior to the attacks that took place at Cumberland Farms…Both males acknowledged Brittain’s behavior to be aggressive, erratic, and abnormal.”
Police later located Brittain at his parent’s house in West Danville.
Brittain was then transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he admitted ingesting “shrooms,” smoking marijuana and drinking two fireball shots and three Twisted Teas, according to the report.
Brittain is represented by St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Chloe Vickers.
