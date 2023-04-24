West Danville Man Charged With Assault, Lewd & Lascivious Conduct At Lyndonville Cumberland Farms Store
Ethan Brittain

A West Danville man is accused of vandalizing the inside of a Lyndonville store, groping an employee, attacking two people, taking his clothes off, and then touching himself in front of two customers.

Ethan Brittain, 21, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief, two counts of simple assault, and felony lewd and lascivious conduct. He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

