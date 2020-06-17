West Glover Man In Critical Condition After Crash

CRAFTSBURY - A 20-year-old West Glover man was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon at the University of Vermont Medical Center after he suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident Tuesday in Craftsbury.
Passers-by rescued Hunter Lanphere from the destroyed vehicle before it was engulfed by flames.
The UVM critical airlift team flew Lanphere to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, police said.
Police said Lanphere was traveling north on Creek Road, a dirt road, near the intersection of Atwood Drive, at a high rate of speed at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday.
The 2007 Volvo S-60 went off the road and hit a tree, police said.
Lanphere was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
The vehicle was totally destroyed by the accident and fire, police said.
Also responding were Craftsbury Fire, Glover EMS and Morrisville EMS.
The crash is under investigation.
