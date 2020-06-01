State police and corrections officials are investigating the death of an inmate found a hanging in a cell at the Coos County House of Corrections on Saturday evening.
Charles W. Merrow, 43, of Lancaster, who had been transported to the House of Corrections in West Stewartstown on May 26 on charges of breaking into a residence in Whitefield, slashing at the occupant with a knife, and stealing his AR-15 assault rifle before being arrested by New Hampshire State Police, was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m. Saturday, a half hour after being discovered.
In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, Coos County House of Corrections Superintendent Ben Champagne said Merrow was discovered in his cell at 8:27 p.m. Saturday.
“Correctional officers began emergency medical treatment, which continued until 45th Parallel EMS and Beecher Falls Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived at 8:36 p.m.,” he said. “Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures until 9:02, at which time he was pronounced dead.”
Merrow was being held in the jail without bail and on preventative detention as his case was pending.
His death is being investigated by NHSP and the Coos County Department of Corrections and an autopsy had been ordered.
Because of the ongoing investigation, Champagne on Monday declined to release specific details and did not say if the case is officially being investigated as an apparent suicide or something other.
“Everything is under investigation,” he said.
It also appears to be the first incident of its kind at the jail.
“No known incidents have ever happened here,” said Champagne.
The House of Corrections has a current total inmate count of 20.
Merrow was arrested about 3 a.m. May 26 after Joshua Whitcomb called 911 to say Merrow had broken into his 38 Prospect St. residence in Whitefield, stood over his bed, and after they went downstairs to talk, grabbed knives in the kitchen and at one point slashed at Whitcomb before leaving the residence with the rifle and leaving Whitcomb to run upstairs and lock his door to call police.
Merrow was charged at Coos Superior Court with a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a Class A felony count of burglary for breaking into the dwelling at night to commit the crime of criminal threatening by telling Whitcomb he will to either cut off his fingers or toes or kill him, a Class B felony count of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and a Class A felony count of theft of the rifle.
In addition, Merrow faced a Class A misdemeanor count of second-offense driving under the influence and a violation-level offense for driving after having his license suspended in June 2019 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Merrow, after entering Whitcomb’s residence, allegedly told Whitcomb that he cannot “run away from this.”
The affidavit does not state the relationship between the two and if there was a specific incident that sparked the alleged break-in and threat.
