The Westmore Energy Committee is hosting a presentation by HEAT Squad on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building on Route 5A, Hinton Hill Road, in Westmore. HEAT Squad provides energy audits for homes and businesses.
Information from Drive Electric Vermont and Window Dressers (low-cost insulating window inserts) will also be presented. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bob Kennedy at rak2thdr@gmail.com or call 802-525-9725.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.