The Westmore Energy Committee is hosting a presentation by HEAT Squad on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building on Route 5A, Hinton Hill Road, in Westmore. HEAT Squad provides energy audits for homes and businesses.

Information from Drive Electric Vermont and Window Dressers (low-cost insulating window inserts) will also be presented. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bob Kennedy at rak2thdr@gmail.com or call 802-525-9725.

