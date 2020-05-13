WESTMORE - The town of Westmore will join the statewide effort to Green Up Vermont, this year postponed to Saturday, May 30.
Town Clerk Melissa Zebrowski said it will go ahead as normal.
Anyone who needs bags can stop at the town hall at 9 a.m. that day.
“I have received our Green Up bags, so please stop by and let me know what area of Westmore you will be covering,” she says.
The town truck will be at the town office to collect full bags of garbage.
Lunch will be provided at 12:30 p.m. for all the volunteers afterward.
