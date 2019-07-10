Marysue McCarthy, a 71-year-old Westmore resident, was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash July 2. There were no resulting injuries or leaking fluids reported.
Around 6:45 p.m. on VT Route 105 in East Charleston, Vermont State Police reported McCarthy attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle ahead of her, driving off the road into a ditch. Charleston Fire and Grenier’s Auto responded to the scene and pulled the vehicle from the ditch.
