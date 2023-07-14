Wet Weather Driving Levitt AMP Concert Beat Indoors

Soggy soil and a stormy forecast are driving the Scottish band Albannach off Dog Mountain on Sunday.
But the beat - the “Celtic punch to the face” beat - goes on.
Catamount Arts is moving the free Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert event into the Fenton Chester Arena. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. show.
Sunday’s show is the third in the summer-long series of weekly concerts scheduled to be staged outside in downtown St. Johnsbury and on Dog Mountain.
But lots of recent rain and a weather forecast that shows rain likely on Sunday means a move this week to an indoor venue large enough to accommodate the stage and a crowd of concert-goers.
It will be the fourth time the crowd-pleasing Albannach has performed as part of the Levitt AMP series. Online the band notes, “Albannach is not just another Scottish ‘Pipes & Drums’ band, our primal drumming and precise piping stirs the soul of anyone who hears them – young and old! With a champion piper, the unique sounds and talents of a didgeridoo player, and the tribal style bass drumming – our music isn’t for the faint of heart! It’s aggressive, like a Celtic punch to the face!”
In previous years, Albannach, “comprised of two Scotsmen and one Scottish lass, all born and bred in Scotland! Plus one American born Scot and an Irishman,” has been an outdoor mountain-top experience, but Catamount Director Jody Fried said making the move inside this year is the prudent thing to do.
“Moving Albannach on Sunday to Fenton Chester is out of an abundance of caution because of the continued unsettled weather forecast and the saturated soils,” he said.
Fried said Andrew McGregor from the management team at the arena, RINK Inc., had reached out to him to offer the venue to serve as concert space this summer because the season has been so rainy.
Fried and others from Catamount met with Scott Beck, who is part of the arena’s management team, on Thursday and came to the conclusion that the arena space would work well for the concerts.
“One of many goals that RINK has is to utilize the space as much as possible including the times of the year when there’s no ice down,” said Beck.
Since skating season ended, the facility has been used for turf sports, career fairs and cornhole tournaments.
“Having concerts, I think, is a fantastic expansion of the programming at the arena,” he said.
RINK Inc. is offering the arena’s use to Catamount at no charge.
“That group (Catamount Arts) adds a lot of value to the area, we think,” Beck said. “This has been a tough summer for weather and we’re trying to be a good neighbor and help out a group that’s really been impacted by the weather.”
Catamount Arts does maintain an indoor event venue at the mall called the ArtPort, and Fried said it would probably work music-wise to hold the Levitt concerts there, but the music series is not just about the music.
There’s a larger community aspect to it, he said, with the vendors who set up for the concerts. Staging the shows at the mall wouldn’t allow for the vendor experience.
“They are all very important partners for us,” said Fried. “If all the different partners weren’t there, it wouldn’t be the same.”
At Fenton Chester, the vendors can set up in front of the arena.
Fried said before Thursday it had been more than a year since he’s been in the arena. The work that Rink Inc. has put into the facility since they took over management is evident, he said.
“I was really, really pleasantly surprised by how much work they’ve been doing and how great the space is,” said Fried. “We’re excited to be down there.”
Fried said the wet weather has not been kind to the arts and entertainment calendar so far this summer. There have been multiple cancellations, he said, but it could be worse and it is much worse in other parts of the state.
“Compared to other parts of the state, we have been lucky and we’re sending all our positive energy and thoughts to all of our friends and colleagues throughout the state who have experienced unbelievable devastation because of the flooding,” he said.
Fried said the arena concert should be a good experience for all. Turf covers the floor and will make a good spot for the audience to relax; there will be ample room to move to the Albannach beat, and the food vendors and beer garden will be close by.
There is one loss to the typical Levitt AMP Dog Mountain experience. No dogs are allowed at the Fenton Chester show. Fried said the indoor setting combined with the powerful percussion-driven sound of the band will not be a healthy place for a dog to be.
Fried said he looks forward to the remaining concerts of the Levitt AMP series and hopes that the weather will allow for them to be outside, but it’s good to know that an indoor venue like Fenton Chester is available just in case.
“Hopefully the worst of the summer weather is behind us,” he said, “but we want to make sure we have alternatives and make sure the music can keep coming to our community.”
On Sunday, July 23, Catamount plans a return to Dog Mountain for a concert featuring Joe Samba. The concert will begin at 5 p.m.
