Wetlands Buffer Bill Faces Opposition At Public Hearing
During a statehouse hearing on Wednesday, former state Rep. Packy Campbell, R-Rochester, spoke in support of a wetlands buffer bill.

A wetlands buffer bill that could impact North Country wetlands, development projects, and towns went to a public hearing Wednesday at the New Hampshire statehouse and had most people who testified speaking against it, with some arguing it would override local control and degrade the state’s water resources.

House Bill 592, sponsored by state Rep. James Horgan, R-Farmington, seeks to amend the state’s existing wetlands statute by adding language to exempt temporary impacts and small impervious surface impact projects from local overlay districts and permits for construction, excavation, or filling near wetlands.

