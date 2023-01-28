WFD To Seek Voter Approval For $70K Used Truck Purchase Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Jan 28, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Woodsville Fire looks to acquire this 1999 Americus Hose Co. tower truck from the Sunbury, Penn., Fire Department. (Courtesy Photo) Buy Now Haverhill Woodsville Precinct #filephoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOODSVILLE — The Woodsville Commissioners have agreed to terms on the purchase of a used 1999 Americus Hose Co. tower truck from the Sunbury, Penn., Fire Department.The $70,000 sales agreement would require voter approval at the annual precinct meeting in March.It would replace WFD’s 40-year-old tower truck, which had deteriorated to the point it wouldn’t pass inspection. According to Woodsville Fire, it would not be cost-effective to repair the existing truck and purchasing a new truck would be too expensive.“The cost for replacement with a new truck would be about $1.3 million, which we know is not possible for our taxpayers,” said WFD in a social media post. Before purchasing the 1999 truck, six Woodsville Fire department members traveled to Sunbury and inspected the vehicle.“We spent 7 hours working every component of the truck, crawling under and over it, and learning the history of the truck. We were quite impressed with it,” the social media post stated.The sales agreement is pending aerial certification, pump certification, and of course voter approval.“We hope that you will support us in March, and we can bring it home sometime in April,” Woodsville Fire said. 