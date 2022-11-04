New Hampshire has some 7,000 miles of snowmobile trails, much of them in the North Country.
As the 2022-2023 riding season nears, Dan Gould, executive director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, spoke of what riders need to know and about a big charity ride-in event taking place in February.
“Up north, one of the biggest things that everyone should be aware of is that the trails tend to change according to the wood harvest,” he said. “So a trail that someone was familiar with last season may not be open this season. In that regard, it’s important that when a trail is not open and signed people can’t make assumptions that it’s okay to ride there. In Coos County, there’s a lot of logging going on throughout the season. Oftentimes, on some of the trails where there’s active logging, snowmobiles are still allowed to pass through, but you have to be very cautious about the equipment and also keep the speeds down. Typically, it’s below 25 mph.”
For the 2021-2022 season, New Hampshire had 45,326 registrations, with about 30 percent in any given year being from out of state.
“That said, you’ll have riders from out of state who go to one state one year and another state another year,” said Gould. “Maybe this year, some of them will go to Canada because the border is open. We definitely see that kind of bounce.”
In the Granite State, local riding clubs manage their own trail systems in concert with the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails.
The biggest fundraiser of the year for the local clubs took place two weeks ago in Fremont, the New Hampshire Grass Drags and Watercross, a three-day event where riders race on the grass and side by side in the water.
The next big event will take place in the North Country, on the weekend of Feb. 3-5, when the Easter Seals ride-in is planned for Gorham.
“To date, the organization has raised $3.6 million for the Easter Seals Camp Sno-Mo, which is the summer camp for children with disabilities,” said Gould. “We’re going to have a large tent on Gorham Commons that Saturday and we will have live entertainment and events for the snowmobilers. Fish and Game and the Bureau of Trails will be there and the town is involved. It’s all about helping these kids and their families. It’s very expensive to go to summer camp. Typically, we try to cover through our fundraising 50 percent of the tuition for the kids who apply for assistance.”
The 2021-2022 riding season got off to a late start, with sufficient snow not falling until February.
“The prediction for this winter is they are calling for lots of snow,” said Gould. “We truly have been waiting a few years for a real hit of a winter.”
For riders, the NHSA offers a free digital trails map and trails information on its website, at https://nhsa.org.
Visitors needing to rent machines can inquire at locations that include Tall Timber Lodge in Pittsburg, Bear Rock Adventures in Pittsburg, MOMS North Country Power Sports in Northumberland, and Jefferson Notch Snowmobile Rentals in Randolph.
