What To Know As Canada Reopens Border To U.S. Travelers

The Canadian border opened to non-essential U.S. visitors at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Does that mean you can just hop in your car, speed through the checkpoint, and grab a cup of coffee at Tim Horton’s? Not quite.
Visitors to Quebec must satisfy a list of requirements. They must be vaccinated, tested, and possibly screened for COVID. They also need to have a quarantine plan, in case they are exposed to coronavirus during their visit.
Here is what you should know to cross the border when it reopens on Monday.
WHO CAN GO
Fully vaccinated U.S. residents and permanent residents will be eligible to cross the border.
They must complete a full vaccination series at least 14 days prior to entry. Accepted vaccines are Phizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Proof of vaccination must be uploaded to the ArriveCAN website (Canada.ca/ArriveCAN) or mobile app. There is no exemption for partially vaccinated adults.
Unvaccinated children under 12 will be allowed entry if they are accompanied by vaccinated parents/guardians. They will not be required to quarantine but must follow enhanced public health measures.
Unvaccinated children ages 12-17, and dependent children (18+) due to a mental/physical condition, will be permitted to enter Canada with fully vaccinated parents/guardians, but are subject to a 14-day quarantine.
GET TESTED
All travelers 5-years-and-older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test (such as PCR) prior to entry to Canada. Antigen tests will not be accepted. Tests must be done within 72 hours of crossing the border.
In addition to meeting the vaccination and test requirements, people must be symptom-free. Some travelers will be randomly tested upon entry. Those who test positive for COVID will be turned away.
CREATE A QUARANTINE PLAN
In addition to the vaccine and testing requirements, travelers must enter a suitable quarantine plan into ArriveCAN.
Canada mandates that a person who starts having COVID symptoms (or receives a positive COVID test) must isolate themselves from others immediately for a period of 14 days.
PLAN AHEAD
Before going, Travelers should visit travel.gc.ca to determine if they are eligible to visit Canada, and for a checklist of requirements to cross the border.
They should print hard copies of vaccination, test and ArriveCAN paperwork in case of poor internet/data connections at the border crossings.
Travelers without documentation will be denied entry. Those attempting to falsify their documentation could be fined or barred entry to Canada for an unspecified period of time.
In addition, U.S. visitors should expect longer wait times at border crossings due to COVID safety measures. For updated wait times visit travel.gc.ca/returning/border-times
EXPECT TO REPEAT THE PROCESS
No matter how frequently a person visits Canada, they must produce a negative COVID test done within 72 hours of entry.
MARINE CROSSINGS
The above guidelines also apply to marine crossings if the boat lands in Canada.
However, travelers aboard boats that launch from the U.S. but do not moor/dock in Canadian waters will not be required to submit pre-arrival tests or mandatory information through ArriveCAN.
U.S. EXTENDS RESTRICTIONS
The U.S. extended its border restrictions last month.
American borders with Canada and Mexico are closed to non-essential travel through at least Aug. 21.
However U.S. citizens and legal residents will be allowed to return home after visiting Canada. They have been deemed “essential travel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.