WHEELOCK — A vehicle with two occupants became ensnared in live power lines after another vehicle struck a power pole, snapping it in half in an accident on Rt. 122 in Wheelock.
The section of road in the area of house number 1171 on Rt. 122 was closed as of Thursday afternoon, reported Vermont State Police from the St. Johnsbury barracks.
The 3 p.m. mishap occurred when a 2021 Buick Enclave driven by Rodney Norcross, 70, of Zephryhills, Fla., struck a telephone pole near the intersection of Junction Fall Brook Rd. Responding state troopers said the pole snapped in half and landed in the roadway. A second vehicle with the two occupants, traveling in the opposite direction, was surrounded by the live power lines that fell around their vehicle, causing them to be unable to travel until Vermont Electric crews were able to turn the power off to those lines. The occupants were uninjured.
Norcross was also uninjured. His vehicle had moderate damage. Rt. 122 was closed for several hours, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.
