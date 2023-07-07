Wheelock Community Initiative Secures Grant For Walking Audit

WHEELOCK — The Wheelock Community Initiative (WCI) is a local group with a mission to encourage neighbors to get to know and trust one another by creating economic and social opportunities, and develop a vibrant town for all residents: elders, families, working people, and non-residents.
The group identified a need that the AARP’s capacity-building microgrants ($2,500) seemed perfectly suited to - “and we received a grant!” said WCI volunteer Eileen Boland.
“Our long-term goals are to design a safe, walkable village center with visible crosswalks on Route 122, and effective interventions to slow down traffic through the village,” she added. “A walkable village will be the first step towards creating a more welcoming village center by replacing the gazebo and creating a multi-age recreation space on our village green, adjacent to our historic town hall.”
Route 122 runs through Wheelock Village, a busy east/west connector between Routes 5, 16, and Interstate 91. VTrans maintains the road and posts a 35 mph village speed limit (50 mph before and after). The village, with no sidewalks or crosswalks, includes a general store, small businesses, a transfer station, homes, and the town hall and town clerk’s office.
This project will conduct walk audits along Rte 122 in Wheelock village to identify walking hazards, potential crosswalk locations, and enforcing the village speed limit. The WCI is leading the project; three of its members live in the village, and all WCI volunteers are age 50 and older.
According to the WCI, a third of the village’s residents and 49.5% of the town are 50 and older. Volunteers of all ages, however, are welcome to join the project. Caledonia County Sheriff James Hemond has provided the use of the department’s traffic monitoring device.
The audit team will host a community meeting and dinner in late August. Open to residents, business owners, the selectboard, planning commission, the WCI team will discuss the results and how to incorporate them in future planning.
