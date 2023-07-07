Wheelock Community Initiative Secures Grant For Walking Audit

WCI volunteers (l-r) Enid Ellis, Eileen Boland, and Ann Lawless are seen at the Wheelock Town Hall on July 5 starting the project’s first walk audit. (Courtesy photo)

WHEELOCK — The Wheelock Community Initiative (WCI) is a local group with a mission to encourage neighbors to get to know and trust one another by creating economic and social opportunities, and develop a vibrant town for all residents: elders, families, working people, and non-residents.

The group identified a need that the AARP’s capacity-building microgrants ($2,500) seemed perfectly suited to - “and we received a grant!” said WCI volunteer Eileen Boland.

