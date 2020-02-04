All members of the Wheelock Community are invited to participate in the second phase of the Wheelock’s Future process to set direction for the future of the town. The meeting, to be held Monday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Wheelock Town Hall, will follow up on the initial session held on Jan. 13, which drew more than 30 community members.

All are invited to join friends and neighbors to lend your voice to a priority-setting session to review action ideas, select priorities for the future of the town, build concrete action plans, and connect to experts and resources to move the work forward.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments