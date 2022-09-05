Wheelock Man Held On Numerous Charges

WHEELOCK — A local man faces numerous charges following a Friday afternoon disturbance on Burroughs Road.
Jeremy Currier, 46, is charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, carrying a deadly weapon while committing a felony, resisting arrest, and arrest on an unrelated warrant.
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to the 12:47 p.m. report of an obstruction blocking Burroughs Road. It was determined that a structure had been placed in the roadway by Currier. Police say Currier confronted a person who tried to remove the obstruction, and that person then called 911.
During this altercation, police allege Currier brandished a firearm to several people looking to travel on the roadway.
While troopers were on scene, Currier allegedly exited his residence while possessing a firearm. Troopers used less lethal impact munitions to de-escalate the incident as Currier allegedly refused to follow commands.
Currier was ordered held without bail by Judge Justin Jiron, and lodged at Northeast Regional Correction Center in St. Johnsbury ahead of a Sept. 6 court date in Caledonia Court.
