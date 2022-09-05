Wheelock Man Held On Numerous Charges
Jeremy Currier

WHEELOCK — A local man faces numerous charges following a Friday afternoon disturbance on Burroughs Road.

Jeremy Currier, 46, is charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, carrying a deadly weapon while committing a felony, resisting arrest, and arrest on an unrelated warrant.

